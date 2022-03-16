ATTENTION PELOTON EMPLOYEES AND INVESTORS: National Investment Fraud Lawyers KlaymanToskes Is Investigating Individual Securities Arbitration Claims Against Full-Service Brokerage Firms that Sold Customers Large, Concentrated Positions in Peloton

NEW YORK, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National investment fraud lawyers KlaymanToskes is investigating individual securities arbitration claims on behalf of investors who sustained losses in holding concentrated positions in Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) through full-service brokerage firms. Peloton’s stock price was around $107.00 on March 16, 2021, but recent prices hover between $21.00 and $23.00, which is nearly an 80% drop. Peloton’s stock plunge coincides with several major events impacting the at-home fitness company this past year, including the reported significant reduction in consumer demand for its products, a temporary suspension of production for some of its equipment, the recall on its line of treadmills, and government regulator probes over injuries resulting from its exercise machines.



Although there are ongoing class action lawsuits against Peloton, investors should strongly consider exploring all of their legal options. Full-service brokerage firms whose customers hold large concentrated stock positions have a duty to ensure that their customers understand the risks associated with concentration and to disclose and recommend the availability of risk management strategies, which can be used to protect the value of the concentrated portfolio.

According to securities attorney Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq., “A brokerage firm’s failure to recommend a strategy to manage the risks associated with securities concentration is considered negligence for providing unsuitable investment advice, and is a basis for liability in a FINRA arbitration claim.”

The sole purpose of this release is to investigate the sales practices of full-service brokerage firms and their financial advisors in connection with Peloton. In furtherance of our investigation, KlaymanToskes encourages investors who lost in excess of $100,000, and those who have information relating to the handling of their accounts, to contact securities attorney Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq. at 888-899-2320, and download our Special Investor Report.

About KlaymanToskes

KlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. KlaymanToskes has recovered more than $230 million for investors in FINRA arbitrations. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, New York, and Puerto Rico.

