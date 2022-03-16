TAOP Smart Charging Pile Service Now Available in Six Chinese Cities

--With more than 200,000 valid orders completed and over 20,000 new users registered

HONGKONG, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP, the “Company” or “TAOP”), a provider of blockchain technology and smart cloud services, today announced that it launched smart charging pile services in six Chinese cities, and is expected to expand to more metropolitan areas in China in the near future. As of March 11, 2022, the installed charging piles have recorded accumulated users of over 20,000 with more than 200,000 valid orders.

The six cities with TAOP smart charging piles installed and in operation are Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Quanzhou, Zhenjiang, Nanyang, and Shenyang.

The global electric two-wheeler charging station market is anticipated to register a compound annual growth rate of around 30% during 2021 – 2026, according to Mordor Intelligence. The growth of this market is backed by increasing investments across the globe to develop charging infrastructure and meet market needs. Due to the lack of access to public charging piles, it is not unusual to see informal “fly-line” charging with extension cords passed through windows and doors to vehicles parked at the curb in some cities. Such practices may cause safety concerns for the community. TAOP’s smart charging pile equipment is connected to an intelligent management system, which can monitor the real-time charging status of each charging pile. The charging piles also support charging abnormality warning, overcurrent protection, and smart fire sprinkler to reduce electrocution and fire risk.

“Since the announcement of our strategic cooperation with Zhicheng Chuangtou to expand smart charging pile market in January 2022, we have actively reached out to local communities through our well-established Taoping Alliance network and completed the installation of electric two-wheelers charging piles in residential areas and public places in six cities. The Company expects to expand smart charging pile coverage to 50 cities by the end of 2022,” said Mr. Jianghuai Lin, Chairman and CEO of TAOP. “We believe this business can empower the transition to a clean energy future and bring new revenue to the Company.”

About Taoping Inc.

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP) is a blockchain technology and smart cloud services provider. The Company is dedicated to the research and application of blockchain technology and digital assets, and continues to improve computing power and create value for the encrypted digital currency industry. Relying on its self-developed smart cloud platform, TAOP also provides solutions and cloud services to industries such as smart community, new media and artificial intelligence. To learn more, please visit http://www.taop.com/.

