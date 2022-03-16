Exela Appoints Kevin Lathrop as President of Exela Healthcare Solutions

Exela Healthcare Solutions gearing up for growth in the healthcare sector



IRVING, Texas, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exela Technologies, Inc. (“Exela” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: XELA) announced today it has hired Kevin Lathrop as President of Exela Healthcare Solutions (“HS”).

Kevin will lead Exela’s healthcare line of business and collaborate closely with leaders across the enterprise to drive Exela’s business strategy and value proposition. Kevin will be directly responsible for the growth and performance of HS.

Exela continues to invest in the healthcare segment, which is Exela’s second largest with 23% of revenue in 2021, and now is positioned for further growth. For decades, Exela has been closing the gap between patients, providers, and payers. From the emergency room lobby to the claims department, Exela HS offers the best-in-class claims processing automation, payer solutions and revenue cycle management, returning valuable time and lowering costs to eliminate inefficiencies and improve the overall healthcare ecosystem. Exela looks to its industry-renowned healthcare leadership team to further expand on the company’s award winning, cloud-based claims processing gateway, PCH Global.

“These investments are part of our overall strategy to create business units for growth within our portfolio and we are already showing progress. We look forward to sharing more with customers, investors and Exelarators as we achieve new milestones,” said Suresh Yannamani, President of Exela.

“Healthcare Solutions is a significant driver of Exela’s business on multiple levels. We continue to create solutions that optimize for time and cost for payers, providers, and patients. I am excited to work with Eokesh Natarajan, Chris Spring and the rest of the Exela family to accelerate growth in a laser focused fashion for our customers to concentrate on their core business, helping patients,” said Kevin Lathrop, President of Exela HS.

Kevin brings a wealth of experience in leading large organizations and operational process enhancements from many well-known companies. Most recently, Kevin served as President and Chief Operating Officer for Transaction Data Systems where he was responsible for running the business, growing revenue and profits by double digits. Before that, Kevin was the President of TriZetto Provider Solutions, part of Cognizant, where he ran a business servicing thousands of providers. Kevin’s lengthy experience in HCIT includes multiple exits where valuation was achieved via growth and profitability.

Further, within the Exela HS organization, Chris Spring was recently hired as President of Revenue Cycle Management, and Eokesh Natarajan was promoted to President of Payer Operations.

Chris brings over 35 years of combined Health Information Management experience to Exela in domestic and international operations. During his career, Chris spent 21 years with 3M|M*Modal leading various healthcare units and RCM operations, including the launch of M*Modal’s Healthcare business in Australia. Most recently, Chris was President and COO of iMedX, Inc., a health analytics and RCM company.

Eokesh has been at Exela for over 25 years across multiple industry segments in delivery and customer relationship management in many key roles. His domain expertise and extensive payer relationships positions Exela for even further success and growth in the healthcare sector.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies is a business process automation (BPA) leader, leveraging a global footprint and proprietary technology to provide digital transformation solutions enhancing quality, productivity, and end-user experience. With decades of experience operating mission-critical processes, Exela serves a growing roster of more than 4,000 customers throughout 50 countries, including over 60% of the Fortune® 100. Utilizing foundational technologies spanning information management, workflow automation, and integrated communications, Exela’s software and services include multi-industry, departmental solution suites addressing finance and accounting, human capital management, and legal management, as well as industry-specific solutions for banking, healthcare, insurance, and the public sector. Through cloud-enabled platforms, built on a configurable stack of automation modules, and over 17,000 employees operating in 23 countries, Exela rapidly deploys integrated technology and operations as an end-to-end digital journey partner.

