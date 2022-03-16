Dental Imaging Market to Rise at CAGR of 8.5% during Forecast Period, Says TMR Study

ALBANY, N.Y., March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dental imaging market was valued over US$ 2.7 Bn in 2018. The global market predicted to rise at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period, from 2019 to 2027. The global dental imaging market is likely to cross valuation of US$ 5.6 Bn by 2027. Diagnostic imaging techniques and equipment have lately seen significant technological advancements, resulting in quantitative and qualitative gains. Due to technological improvements, dental imaging has evolved significantly. Dental imaging aids the dentist in identifying dental problems and developing a well-informed diagnostic & treatment plan tailored to the individual needs of each patient. Dental imaging, such as radiographs, is a useful diagnostic technique in the identification of dental problems when used in conjunction with clinical examination. For dental imaging, a variety of x rays are available.



Firms in the global dental imaging market are benefiting from innovative digital imaging systems. Crowns and fixed partial dentures are constantly being implemented with sophisticated computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) and computer-aided design (CAD) technologies.

Due the benefits that it offers in diagnosis to treatment planning, CBCT has driven significant advancements in maxillofacial imaging. However, owing to the shortage of adequate knowledge and training among dentists, needless CBCT imaging referrals have been made. In order to increase their trustworthiness in the global market, organizations are focusing on marketing and promotion efforts on 3D radiographic imaging as well as other digital imaging technologies. By deliberately boosting the supply of CBCT systems, firms can investigate prospects in orthodontic as well as aesthetic dental solutions.

Key Findings of Market Report

Poor dental health among the elderly is a major public health concern. The need of dental imaging among the elderly has risen as a result. In addition, the rising occurrence of dental illnesses is expected to propel the global dental imaging market.



Based on technology, in 2018, the cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) systems category dominated the global dental imaging market. Due to the rising demand, lower patient radiation dosage than computed tomography, 3-dimensional volume rendering, and improved spatial resolution, it is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period.



In terms of method, the extraoral imaging systems category of the global dental imaging market is expected to hold a significant share and grow rapidly throughout the forecast period. This is due to technical developments and a rise in the use of extraoral imaging devices.



Due to rise in the incidence of endodontic problems and infections, such as tooth decay or dental caries, the endodontics category is expected to dominate the global market, in terms of application



Based on end user, the dental hospitals and clinics category is expected to account for a significant share and grow rapidly during the forecast period, owing to the rising number of mobile clinics and increasing number of patients seeking treatment for dental problems at dental hospitals and clinics. Dental imaging has been demonstrated to be both essential and helpful in the treatment of dental issues as well as the maintenance of oral health.



Global Dental Imaging Market: Growth Drivers

Companies in the global dental imaging market are becoming more interested in image-guided implant dentistry. Intra-surgical navigation is now possible, owing to the advent of new image-guided implant devices that work with CBCT scanners. The super-fast pace of these new techniques has proven to be advantageous for dentists working in the field of endodontics. As a result, the endodontic and orthodontic application categories are expected to grow rapidly.





The global dental imaging market was led by North America. The regional market is predicted to develop as the occurrence of oral problems rises and the healthcare system becomes more organized. Furthermore, the regional dental imaging market is projected to be driven by rise in implementation of new technologies connected to dental imaging, as well as a high level of public awareness.



Global Dental Imaging Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

Midmark Corporation

FONA Dental, s.r.o.

Carestream Health

Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co., Ltd

Owandy Radiology

Planmeca Oy

Global Dental Imaging Market: Segmentation

Technology

Dental X-ray Systems

Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Systems

Intraoral Scanners & Cameras

Others

Method

Extraoral Imaging Systems

Intraoral Imaging Systems

Application

Endodontics

Orthodontics

Periodontics



End User

Dental Hospitals & Clinics

Dental Academic & Research Institutes

Others



