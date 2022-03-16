New York, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs Global Market Report 2022Including: 1) By Type: Anti-histamine Drugs; long-acting ?2-agonists (LABA); Inhaled corticosteriods; Short-acting muscarinic receptor antagonists (SAMAs); Other Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs (" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06245014/?utm_source=GNW





The global anti-asthmatics and copd drugs market is expected to grow from $80.73 billion in 2021 to $88.18 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $118.78 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.7%.



The anti-asthmatics and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) market consists of sales of anti-asthmatics and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) drugs which are used to relieve the frequency of acute attacks of asthma, emphysema, chronic bronchitis, and nocturnal awakenings.



The main classes of drugs in anti-asthmatics and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) are bronchodilators, anti-inflammatory drugs, monoclonal antibodies, combination drugs.A bronchodilator, also known as a broncholytic, is a drug that stimulates the bronchi and bronchioles, reducing respiratory airway resistance and boosting lung airflow.



The different types include anti-histamine drugs, long-acting ?2-agonists (laba), inhaled corticosteriods, short-acting muscarinic receptor antagonists (samas), other anti-asthmatics and copd drugs (including combinations). The several end users include asthma patients, COPD patients and distributed through various channels such as hospital pharmacies, private clinics, drug stores, retail pharmacies, e-commerce.



North America is the largest region in the anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs market in 2021.Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Modifiable risk factors including smoking, lack of physical exercise, and unhealthy eating habits drive the Asthma and COPD drugs market.Even though there is a decreasing trend of smoking prevalence globally, developing countries such as China, India, Indonesia, and Nigeria among others have increasing smoking prevalence.



For instance, the number of tobacco smokers is set to increase by 24 million in Indonesia and by 7 million in Nigeria by 2025, and more than 40% of global cigarette consumption is concentrated in China. Consumption of fats including saturated fatty acids which is a risk factor for Asthma and COPD is more in high income countries including USA and Europe. According to WHO, in developed countries more than 35% of total energy requirement is derived from fats when compared to <20% in low income countries, and <25% in lower middle income countries.



Developing the patent expiration of innovator drugs is restricting the anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs market.Due to patent expiration, generic drugs are entering the market which is inexpensive when compared to innovator drugs.



For example, the patent for roflumilast tablets expired in January 2020.Daliresp, roflumilast tablets are a prescription medication meant for patients with severe COPD to reduce the number of episodes of COPD.



Therefore, developing patent expiration of innovator drugs is expected to hamper the growth of the anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs market over coming years.



The use of combination drugs for the treatment of asthma and COPD is increasing.This is due to the greater impact on patient reported outcomes (PROs) compared to monotherapies.



For example, combination of short acting beta agonists (SABA) and short acting muscarinic antagonists (SAMA) are superior compared to either medication alone in improving lung function. The use of combination long-acting beta agonists (LABA), and long acting muscarnic antagonists (LAMA) have improved lung function than long-acting monotherapy bronchodilators.



Many inhalers that do not use chlorofluorocarbons (CFC) are already available for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.These products aren’t necessarily official direct alternatives to CFC Metered Dose Inhalers, but may in many patients serve as a useful medication that could replace the need for a particular CFC Metered Dose Inhaler.



FDA will determine official alternatives by using the criteria established through notice-and-comment rulemaking.



The countries covered in the anti-asthmatics and COPD drugs market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.





