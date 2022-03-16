$663+ Million Opportunities in the Wireless Data Radio Modem Market (2021-2026): Surge in Need for Telemetry & Scada Applications Drives Market

Dublin, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Wireless Data Radio Modem Market (2021-2026) by Product Type, Operating Range, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Wireless Data Radio Modem Market was estimated to be USD 663.54 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 815.09 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.2%.



Market Dynamics

Wireless data radio modems are well suited for SCADA and telemetry applications in small and medium process industries due to lower operational costs and greater dependability in line-of-sight wireless connections. The factors such as greater extensibility, reduced cost and time, mobility, ease of installation, and improved efficiency have prompted the demand of the global wireless data radio modem market. The rising demand for industrial automation, transportation, and supportive government programs will also lead to the market's growth. However, factors such as network signals that are subject to a wide variety of interference may obstruct market growth.



Rising adoption in emerging economies is expected to generate untapped opportunities for market participants.



Market Segmentation

The Global Wireless Data Radio Modem Market is segmented further based on Product Type, Operating Range, and Geography.

By Product Type, the market is classified into Wireless Data Radio Modem & UAV Drone Data Modem.

By Operating Range, the market is classified as Short Range and Long Range.

By Geography, APAC is projected to lead the market.

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market



Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size and Segmentation

3.3 Market Outlook



4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 The Surge in Need for Telemetry & Scada Applications

4.1.2 Developing Wireless Technology

4.1.3 Increase in Demand for Radio Modem in Various Industries

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Requirement of High Initial Investment

4.2.2 Increased Chance of Jamming

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Increasing Government Spending

4.3.2 Increase in Use of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Drone

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Rising Availability of Substitutes such as LoRa, Sigfox



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Wireless Data Radio Modem Market, By Product Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 General-Purpose Data Modem

6.2.1 SCADA & Telemetry

6.2.2 Mining & Geo-Exploration

6.2.3 Precision Farming

6.2.4 Transportation

6.2.5 Machine Control

6.2.6 Others

6.3 UAV Drone Data Modem



7 Global Wireless Data Radio Modem Market, By Operating Range



8 Global Wireless Data Radio Modem Market, By Geography



9 Competitive Landscape



10 Company Profiles

ATIM Radiocommunications

ABB

Advantech

Campbell Scientific

Cohda Wireless

Digi International

Encom Wireless

FreeWave Technologies

GE Grid Solutions

Harxon

Intuicom

Javad Gnss

Microhard Systems

MotoRola Solutions

Pacific Crest

Raveon Technologies

SATEL

Schneider Electric

Simrex



