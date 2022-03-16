First Resource Bank to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com March 22nd

EXTON, Pa., March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Resource Bank (OTCQX: FRSB), focused on hybrid community banking, today announced that Glenn Marshall, CEO, and Lauren Ranalli, President & CFO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on March 22, 2022.



DATE: March 22nd , 2022

TIME: 11:30 AM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3t8eenj

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

2021 was the eleventh consecutive year of increasing profitability, with 2021 net income exceeding the prior year by 28%

Loans grew 26%, excluding Paycheck Protection Program loan activity

Deposits grew 12%, with checking deposits representing 36% of total deposits as of December 31, 2021

There were no non-accrual or past due loans as of December 31, 2021

About First Resource Bank

First Resource Bank is a locally owned and operated Pennsylvania state-chartered bank with three full-service branches, serving the banking needs of businesses, professionals and individuals in the Delaware Valley. The Bank offers a full range of deposit and credit services with a high level of personalized service. First Resource Bank also offers a broad range of traditional financial services and products, competitively priced and delivered in a responsive manner to small businesses, professionals and residents in the local market. For additional information visit our website at www.firstresourcebank.com. Member FDIC.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

First Resource Bank

Glenn Marshall

CEO

610-561-6013

GMarshall@firstresourcebank.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com