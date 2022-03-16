Community Bancorp. to Share Investor Presentation on Live Webcast at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

DERBY, Vt., March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Bancorp., (OTCQX:CMTV) the parent company of Community National Bank, a 12-branch community bank located in Vermont, today announced that Kathryn Austin, President and Chief Executive Officer; Louise Bonvechio, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Chris Caldwell, Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer, will present a company overview live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com at 10:00am ET on Tuesday, March 22nd.



DATE: March 22, 2022

TIME: 10:00am ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3t8eenj

The presentation will be a live, interactive online event where investors are able to ask the company questions in real-time. An archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation on the day of the event and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Community Bancorp. Highlights

Q4 2021 earnings were $3.4 million or $0.62 per share, a 6% increase from Q4 2020

2021 full-year earnings were $13.1 million, a 22% increase from 2020

Total assets as of December 31, 2020 were $1,019.1 million, an 11% increase from 2020

About Community Bancorp.

Community Bancorp. is the parent company of Community National Bank, a 12-branch community bank located in Vermont, with headquarters near the Canadian border. Serving Vermont communities for 170 years, the bank offers a complete line of personal and business financial services, with a commercial customer base that includes everything from hardware stores to hotels, loggers to high-end furniture makers, as well as maple syrup producers, artisanal cheesemakers and craft brewers. The bank also supports non-profit organizations and local governments.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.



A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

