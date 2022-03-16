Community Bancorp. to Share Investor Presentation on Live Webcast at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

DERBY, Vt., March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Bancorp., (OTCQX:CMTV) the parent company of Community National Bank, a 12-branch community bank located in Vermont, today announced that Kathryn Austin, President and Chief Executive Officer; Louise Bonvechio, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Chris Caldwell, Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer, will present a company overview live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com at 10:00am ET on Tuesday, March 22nd.
DATE: March 22, 2022
TIME: 10:00am ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/3t8eenj
The presentation will be a live, interactive online event where investors are able to ask the company questions in real-time. An archived webcast will also be made available after the event.
It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation on the day of the event and receive event updates.
Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.
Recent Community Bancorp. Highlights
- Q4 2021 earnings were $3.4 million or $0.62 per share, a 6% increase from Q4 2020
- 2021 full-year earnings were $13.1 million, a 22% increase from 2020
- Total assets as of December 31, 2020 were $1,019.1 million, an 11% increase from 2020
About Community Bancorp.
Community Bancorp. is the parent company of Community National Bank, a 12-branch community bank located in Vermont, with headquarters near the Canadian border. Serving Vermont communities for 170 years, the bank offers a complete line of personal and business financial services, with a commercial customer base that includes everything from hardware stores to hotels, loggers to high-end furniture makers, as well as maple syrup producers, artisanal cheesemakers and craft brewers. The bank also supports non-profit organizations and local governments.
