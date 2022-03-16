Unicycive Announces Acceptance of Two Preclinical Data Sets to be Presented at the European Renal Association Congress

LOS ALTOS, Calif., March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: UNCY), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing therapies for patients with kidney disease, today announced that two in-vivo data sets highlighting the safety and comparative efficacy of the Company’s proprietary product candidate, Renazorb (lanthanum dioxycarbonate), were accepted for presentation at the upcoming European Renal Association Congress (ERA 2022) taking place from May 19-22, 2022 in Paris, France and virtually.



The following data will be presented at ERA 2022:

Title: Lanthanum Dioxycarbonate Is Safe in Rats Format: Poster presentation Date/Time: May 19, 2022 from 8:00 am – 12:34 pm (Central European Standard Time) Title: Fast and High Phosphate Reduction With Lanthanum Dioxycarbonate vs. Sevelamer in In-Vivo Study Format: Oral presentation Date/Time: May 19, 2022 from 8:00 am – 12:34 pm (Central European Standard Time)

“We look forward to having these compelling preclinical data highlighting the safety and comparative efficacy of our lead product candidate, Renazorb, presented at this prestigious international congress before an audience of the world’s leading nephrologists,” said Shalabh Gupta, M.D., Chief Executive Officer. “Unicycive is making continued progress advancing our clinical program for Renazorb toward regulatory approval and these preclinical safety and efficacy data compared with the global standard of care (sevelamer) will support those efforts.”

About Unicycive Therapeutics

Unicycive Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing novel treatments for kidney diseases. Unicycive’s lead drug, Renazorb, is a novel phosphate binding agent being developed for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia. UNI-494 is a patent-protected new chemical entity in late preclinical development for the treatment of acute kidney injury. For more information, please visit www.unicycive.com.

