Global Food Grade Calcium Chloride Market to Reach US$ 1,078.7 Million by 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

SEATTLE, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global food grade calcium chloride market is estimated to be valued at US$ 679.4 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period (2021-2028).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Food Grade Calcium Chloride Market:

Food-grade calcium chloride is used in ice cream manufacturing for two main reasons: first, to lower the freezing point of ice, and second, to add calcium to the ice cream. Calcium chloride is added during the ice cream mixing process. The growth of the ice cream market is expected to drive demand for food grade calcium chloride over the forecast period. For instance, according to New Zealand Ice Cream Manufacturers Association, New Zealand is one of biggest consumers of ice cream in the world. The country consumes around 23 liters of ice-cream per capita per annum, which is ahead of Australia and the U.S. Furthermore, according to the same source, New Zealand exported US$ 45.6 million of ice cream in 2019, which increased to US$ 50.6 million in 2020.

Calcium chloride is also widely used in jam & jelly production. Calcium chloride is added to jam/jelly solution to speed up the process of gel formation and also helps to keep firmness level of fruits used in jam/jelly production. The growth of the jam & jelly market is expected to drive demand for food grade calcium chloride. For instance, according to CBI (Centre for the Promotion of Imports from developing countries (such as India, Brazil, Argentina, etc.), funded by Netherlands Ministry of Foreign Affairs), Europe is the largest market for jams, jellies, purees, and marmalades in the world, representing around 50% of the total world imports in 2017. Furthermore, in 2017, the total import value of jams, jellies, purées, and marmalades reached 699 Tons in Europe.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global food grade calcium chloride market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period (2021-2028). Calcium chloride is an inorganic compound with the chemical formula CaCl2. It is a salt of calcium and chlorine, which works as an ionic halide. Food grade calcium chloride is helpful in regulating the process of separating the whey and curd. Addition of small amount of calcium chloride to the milk alters the calcium content and the pH of the milk in which the cheese is prepared and ultimately enhances the properties of the cheese. Similarly, calcium chloride is also useful in preparing firm tofu in the same manner and is also used as a coagulant for the preparation of tofu. With the increasing demand for cheese and rising awareness of the nutritional profile of tofu, the demand for food grade calcium chloride is estimated to rise in the near future.

Among type, calcium chloride anhydrous sub-segment accounted for the majority of global revenue in 2020. The anhydrous calcium chloride is majorly used in the post and pre harvest treatments of various fruits, vegetables, and other crops. The anhydrous calcium chloride is widely used in the harvest treatments to reduce decay, and maintain firmness. With the increasing awareness regarding the pre and post harvest applications of anhydrous calcium chloride, the market is expected to witness growth in the near future.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global food grade calcium chloride market include Solvay S.A., Tokuyama Corporation, Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Ward Chemical Ltd., Tata Chemicals Ltd., TETRA Technologies, Inc., Zirax Limited, Weifang Yuze Chemical Co., Ltd., Mey Chern Chemicals Sdn Bhd., Anmol Chemicals Group, TCI Sanmar Chemicals S.A.E., and Weifang Haibin Chemical Co., Ltd.

Mergers and acquisitions, strategic collaborations, new product launch, and business expansions are the key strategies adopted by key players to retain their market share. For instance, in May 2018, Zirax LLC., one of the leading player involved in the manufacturing and supplying of specialty chemicals worldwide announced to start shipments of its high purity synthetic food grade calcium chloride under the brand name Fudix, in Croatia, Europe. Fudix is calcium chloride anhydrous 95-98%. It is an odorless, white pellet or powder, which is an inorganic salt. Fludix is commonly used in cheese production for the process of milk protein coagulation.

Market Segmentation:

Global Food Grade Calcium Chloride Market, By Type:

Calcium Chloride Dihydrate Calcium Chloride Anhydrous



Global Food Grade Calcium Chloride Market, By Form:

Flakes Pellets Granular Powder Liquid



Global Food Grade Calcium Chloride Market, By Application:

Beverage Alcoholic Non-alcoholic Dairy Meat Bakery & Confectionery Fruits & Vegetables Others (Food Additives, etc.)



Global Food Grade Calcium Chloride Market, By Region: North America By Country: U.S. Canada Europe By Country: Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country: China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa By Country/Region: Middle East Africa



