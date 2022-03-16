Beauty Industry Soars as Consumers Re-Enter Society

NEW YORK, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sentient Brands Holdings Inc. (OTC Markets: SNBH) (“Sentient Brands” and the “Company”) (www.sentientbrands.com), a next-level product and brand development company with a strategic mission to innovate luxury lifestyle brands within the $115 billion global prestige beauty and personal care market space, reports on the current state of the beauty industry.



After being significantly impacted by the pandemic, the $511 billion global beauty industry market has been consistently resilient. The U.S. prestige beauty sector generated $22 billion in 2021, a 30% increase in dollar sales, versus 2020, according to The NPD Market Research Group.

“The beauty industry is unique in its ability to instill self-confidence and change the way people feel,” said Larissa Jensen, beauty industry advisor at The NPD Market Research Group. “These timeless abilities keep our industry relevant and important in the minds of our consumers - regardless of circumstances or lifestyle changes. As was the case across the retail world, the beauty market faced hurdles in 2020 but proved its resiliency in 2021.”

Beauty has seen shifts in the mergers and acquisition landscape, reflecting global beauty industry power houses taking serious interest in emerging companies. According to a recent article in Business of Fashion, in February 2022, Estée Lauder made a minority investment in Haeckels, a UK-based beauty brand, and, in April 2021, Estée Lauder led a $3 million seed-funding round for Faculty, a men’s grooming brand. These deals are recent examples of Estée Lauder’s M&A strategy of late, which has seen the conglomerate make multiple minority investments before going on to fully acquire the brands.

Business of Fashion goes on to say that oftentimes these deals have served as a way for Estée Lauder to fill gaps in its portfolio, including appealing to younger and more sustainability-minded consumers who have flocked to newer brands at the expense of mainstays such as Bobbi Brown and Clinique.

“Sentient Brands is strategically positioned to take advantage of opportunities in a beauty industry that is steadily trending upwards," said George Furlan, Interim CEO of Sentient Brands. Mr. Furlan continued, "Women in the US spend roughly $313 per month on beauty products, and the global beauty market was valued at $511 billion in 2021. It is projected that the global beauty and personal care market will hit a jaw-dropping market size of $716.6 billion by 2025, and Sentient Brands intends to capitalize on this industry growth surge with the launch of our Oeuvre Luxury Skincare Brand.”

Based in New York City, Sentient Brands has built the foundation of its business plan on a highly experienced management team with a proven history of developing and scaling world-class consumer lifestyle brands, including, Hugo Boss, Victoria’s Secret, Versace, and Bath & Body Works.

“Our strategy is focused on lifestyle, product development, and the highest echelons of branding, all culminating to create breakthrough products that are relevant in the marketplace and socially conscious at the same time,” said James Mansour, Chief Brand and Innovation Officer of Sentient Brands. Mr. Mansour continued, “In this ‘Age-of-the-Consumer’, we enhance the experience of our discerning consumers by incorporating omni-channel marketing strategies that ensure our products stand out across both digital and retail channels.”

About Sentient Brands Holdings Inc.

Sentient Brands Holdings Inc. (“Sentient Brands” and the “Company”) (www.sentientbrands.com) is a next-level product and brand development company with a strategic mission to innovate luxury lifestyle brands within the Wellness and Beauty market space.

Sentient Brands’ strategic pillars are:

1) A luxury consumer focus

2) High-performance ingredients

3) Environmental responsibility

These three components form the foundation of the Company’s strategy for long-term success and investor retention.





Sentient Brands, whose credo is, “We build brands people love,” is led by successful C-Suite executives rooted in luxury brand-building. As a team, the Company strives to deliver a high-performance culture, add value to its shareholders and enhance the lives of its consumers.

Sentient Brands recently announced its launch of Oeuvre, a breakthrough luxury brand at the forefront of a movement uniting the worlds of wellness and science in luxuriously clean, high-performing skincare.

Each product in the Company’s Oeuvre product line is ‘charged’ with the Œ Complex, a proprietary formulation of Bio-Actives + Gemstone + CBD infusions, synergistically balanced to provide transformative results that activate and revitalize the skin every day.

Forward-Looking Statements:

