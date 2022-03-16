$7.2 Billion Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market by Technology Node, Product, Application, Geography and Competitive Analysis - Global Forecast to 2026

Dublin, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market (2021-2026) by Technology Node, Product, and Application and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market is estimated to be USD 7.2 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 22.08 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 25.12%.



Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning are considered a part of the day-to-day operations of huge enterprises in various disciplines.



The worldwide mobile artificial intelligence (AI) market is expected to rise significantly during the projected period. Factors such as growing demands for artificial intelligence (AI) in smartphones, rising need for AI-capable processors, and rising investment in AI technologies fuel the growth of the mobile artificial intelligence (AI) market. Artificial intelligence technology is widely employed in various ground-breaking applications in manufacturing, automotive, and video games.

AI technology is now used in the smartphone business, and it extends well beyond applications such as digital assistants. Several smartphone makers are striving to create AI capabilities that meet the expectations of their customers. For the worldwide mobile artificial intelligence (AI) industry, more investment in inexpensive AI processors and R&D dedicated to camera applications is an opportunity.



The high cost of artificial processors, on the other hand, is a key stumbling block to the worldwide mobile artificial intelligence (AI) market's development.



The market is segmented further based on Technology Node, Product, Application and Geography.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Investment in Artificial Intelligence Technologies

An Increasing Need for AI-Capable Processors in Mobile Devices

Restraints

High Price of Premium AI Processors

Less AI Experts

Opportunities

Dedicated Low-Cost AI Chips for Mobile Camera and Vision Applications

Edge Computing Unlocks 5G Services

Challenges

Inaccuracy AI Algorithms in Mobile Apps

Developing AI Models and Mechanisms

