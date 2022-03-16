The Future of Precision medicine software Market Economy Size Expected a Growth of USD 2288.82 Million by 2028 | According to Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report "Precision medicine software market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Delivery Mode (On-premise Delivery Mode, Cloud-based Delivery Mode), by End User (Healthcare Providers, Research Centers and Academic Institutes, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Other End Users (non-profit organizations and diagnostic companies), by Application (Oncology, Pharmacogenomics, Rare Diseases, Other Applications (neurodegenerative diseases, genetic testing, and carrier screening testing), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)", published by Vantage Market Research, the global post COVID-19 market size of the Precision medicine software Market is expected to grow from USD 1,178.40 Million in 2021 to USD 2288.82 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 11.70% during the forecast period.

Precision medicine is an arising clinical methodology embraced by clinical specialists for the therapy of a patient, followed with clinical choices, medicines, practices, or items being customized to the singular patient. Fitting or ideal treatments might be utilized in light of changeability in the patient's hereditary profile, climate, and way of life for every individual. The analytic testing can be founded on the setting of a person's hereditary profile or other sub-atomic or cell investigation. The development of precision medicine has tended to the desperate requirement for better demonstrative and logical devices. Precision medicine programming joins the clinical and atomic information to give significant experiences to decide the best helpful course of treatment. Additionally, it gives a wide scope of uses in both the diagnostics and clinical regions for better comprehension of illnesses like disease, looking for new biomarkers, investigating new treatments, reusing existing medications, and separating patients for clinical preliminaries. Thus, due to the aforementioned factors the market is estimated to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Precision medicine software market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1170% during the forecast period.

The Precision medicine software market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 1,178.40 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 2288.82 Million by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide Precision medicine software market.



List of Prominent Players in the Precision medicine software Market:

Syapse, Inc.

2bprecise, LLC

Fabric Genomics, Inc.

Foundation Medicine, Inc.

Sophia Genetics Sa

Pieriandx, Inc.

N-Of-One, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Qiagen N.V.)

Human Longevity, Inc.

Translational Software Inc.

Sunquest Information Systems, Inc.

Gene42, Inc.

Lifeomic Health, LLC

Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

The global Precision medicine software Market is expected to register significant growth in the next coming years owing to the increment in cooperation between research organizations and organizations. Additionally, ascend in permitting arrangements and associations among organizations and increased R&D speculation on accuracy medication are factors boosting growth of the target market. Moreover, expansion in government subsidizing in accuracy medication drives and flood in persistent base experiencing disease is expected to drive the development of the Precision medicine software Market.

Challenges:

With the medical care industry confronting an emergency in the midst of the pandemic, it has been chipping away at different answers for battling the pandemic. The medical care industry is occupied with directing accuracy medication examination to empower a superior comprehension of COVID-19 and to gauge the effect brought about by the infection to find possible treatments. Numerous states have taken drives to speed up the utilization of accuracy medication for COVID. This is a factor that may hamper growth of the global Precision medicine software Market.

Regional Trends:

Key region assessed in the business knowledge report on the global Precision medicine software Market incorporate North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. Geologically, in 2021, the North America region holds the biggest share in the global Precision medicine software Market in the future. This can be ascribed to specific elements remembering rising HCIT ventures for the district, rising spotlight on digitalization across industry verticals, presence of great administrative orders and systems in the US, and ideal subsidizing and speculation drives by the public authority of Canada.

Recent Developments:

In the past three years, Syapse cooperated with different medical care associations in the US, some of which incorporate the Medidata, Roche Pharmaceuticals, Aurora Cancer Care, and Catholic Health Initiatives (CHI) among others to extend its end-client base and foster imaginative arrangements. Syapse additionally opened another office in Philadelphia (US) to connect with more medical services suppliers in various pieces of the US. The organization has an essential spotlight on extensions in high-development developing business sectors, like Asia and the Middle East.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 134 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Precision medicine software market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Delivery Mode (On-premise Delivery Mode, Cloud-based Delivery Mode), by End User (Healthcare Providers, Research Centers and Academic Institutes, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Other End Users (non-profit organizations and diagnostic companies)), by Application (Oncology, Pharmacogenomics, Rare Diseases, Other Applications (neurodegenerative diseases, genetic testing, and carrier screening testing)), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)"

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Precision medicine software Market?

How will the Precision medicine software Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Precision medicine software Market?

What is the Precision medicine software market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Precision medicine software Market throughout the forecast period?

The report on the Precision medicine software Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates, and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



This market titled “Precision medicine software Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Geographic Segmentation, Forecast, Regional Analysis, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size in 2021 USD 1,178.40 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 2288.82 Million CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 11.70% From 2022 – 2028 Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered • Delivery Mode



• On-premise Delivery Mode



• Cloud-based Delivery Mode



• End User



• Healthcare Providers



• Research Centers and Academic Institutes



• Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies



• Other End Users (non-profit organizations and diagnostic companies)



• Application



• Oncology



• Pharmacogenomics



• Rare Diseases



• Other Applications (neurodegenerative diseases, genetic testing, and carrier screening testing) Region & Counties Covered • North America



• U.S.



• Canada



• Mexico



• Europe



• U.K



• France



• Germany



• Italy



• Spain



• Rest Of Europe



• Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• South Korea



• South East Asia



• Rest Of Asia Pacific



• Latin America



• Brazil



• Argentina



• Rest Of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa



• GCC Countries



• South Africa



• Rest Of Middle East & Africa



Companies Covered • Syapse, Inc.



• 2bprecise, LLC



• Fabric Genomics, Inc.



• Foundation Medicine, Inc.



• Sophia Genetics Sa



• Pieriandx, Inc.



• N-Of-One, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Qiagen N.V.)



• Human Longevity, Inc.



• Translational Software Inc.



• Sunquest Information Systems, Inc.



• Gene42, Inc.



• Lifeomic Health, LLC Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis,

PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape,

patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America,

company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

