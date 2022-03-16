Conduent Healthy Communities Institute Mental Health Index Is Newest Tool to Advance Equitable Whole-Person Care

New Mental Health Index visualizes data and analytics to help Providers prioritize investments to address disparities in mental health outcomes



Latest addition to the HCI SocioNeeds Index® Suite follows the Health Equity and Food Insecurity Indexes

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), a business process services and solutions company, today announced the addition of the Mental Health Index to its Healthy Communities Institute (HCI) data and analytics platform. The Mental Health Index visualizes local health and social determinants of health (SDoH) data as a composite measure to guide early interventions, investments, and collaborative partnerships. This index can be used by hospitals and health systems to improve access to care and address gaps in mental health outcomes.

Amid rising rates of depression and anxiety, communities increasingly are looking to Providers to deliver a host of interventions to curb an acute and growing mental health crisis. As part of the HCI SocioNeeds Index® (SNI) Suite, The Mental Health Index provides validated analytics, ranked according to socioeconomic and wellness factors (such as access to healthcare, employment and household environment) that can be translated into interactive maps of neighborhoods to give hospitals and health systems insight to act. Healthcare and local government leaders can then work seamlessly with public and community partners to find the best pathways to care for individuals who are most at risk for poor mental health.

“Adding the Mental Health Index to the HCI SNI Suite expands a community’s perspective into how mental health may be adversely impacting the population. The index also helps bring together sectors working on health, food, mental health, and social services to quickly identify areas for shared action and investment,” said Randall King, President, Commercial Solutions at Conduent. “Working together, we can begin to improve an individual’s health more holistically and reduce the need for costly interventions long before they enter the healthcare system for treatment.”

How it works

Indexes within the HCI SNI Suite summarize several SDoH indicators into one validated composite score, then calculate and assign a value for each U.S. census tract, zip code, and county to bring focus to specific community challenges. The Mental Health Index is a measure of social determinants and health factors correlated with self-reported poor mental health. The HCI SNI Suite also includes:

The Health Equity Index: a measure of social determinants correlated with preventable hospitalizations and premature death.

The Food Insecurity Index: a measure of food access correlated with economic and household hardship.

Conduent’s HCI data platform is the leading tool for assessing, planning, and collaborating on community health improvement. Attendees of the HIMSS 2022 Global Health Conference and Exhibition can visit booth #4650 to see the HCI SNI Suite and other flagship offerings from the company’s portfolio of solutions for healthcare. The event is going on now through March 18 in Orlando, Florida.

About Healthy Communities Institute

Conduent Healthy Communities Institute (HCI) specializes in providing social determinants of health data to organizations so that they can improve health in the populations with whom they work. HCI offers three solutions: 1) data on health and social determinants of health to show populations at highest risk for various health and community health concerns 2) consulting services that can help clients better understand the data; and 3) a platform that can help clients track progress on plans.

About Conduent

Conduent delivers mission-critical services and solutions on behalf of businesses and governments – creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. Through our dedicated people, process and technology, Conduent solutions and services automate workflows, improve efficiencies, reduce costs and enable revenue growth. It is why most Fortune 100 companies and over 500 government entities depend on Conduent every day to manage their essential interactions and move their operations forward.

Conduent’s differentiated services and solutions improve experiences for millions of people every day, including three out of every four U.S. insured patients, 10 million employees who use its HR Services, and nearly 18 million benefits recipients. Conduent’s solutions deliver exceptional outcomes for its clients including approximately $10 billion of annual processed tolling transactions, $18 billion of total bill reductions from medical bill review of workers compensation claims, up to 40% efficiency increase in HR operations, up to 27% reduction in government benefits costs, up to 40% improvement in finance, accounting and procurement expense, and improved customer service interaction times by up to 20% with higher end-user satisfaction. Learn more at https://www.conduent.com.

