Datavant Expands Partnership with ZS to Connect Real World Data for Biopharmaceutical Companies

SAN FRANCISCO, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datavant, the leader in securely connecting health data, and ZS, a global professional services firm, today announced an expanded partnership to power more data connectivity use cases for biopharmaceutical and device manufacturers. As a leader in analytics and consulting services to life sciences companies, ZS will leverage Datavant’s connectivity technology and health data ecosystem of more than 500 real-world data partners to connect health data for clinical development, health economics & outcomes research, medical affairs, and commercial excellence.



“Datavant offers a single solution for life sciences companies developing a patient-centric data strategy that requires connecting their own data to the many real-world data sources used across their organization,” said Manish Menon, ZS’s Principal and Real-World Data & Insights Lead, India. “With Datavant, we can unlock the utility of the internal data assets held by life sciences’ organizations by enabling the privacy-preserving linkage of patient-level data across their enterprise and enriching it through connection to external real-world data sources such as claims, electronic health record data, genetic testing data, imaging, and social determinants of health.”

“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with ZS to unlock the value of life sciences data. The combination of their cutting-edge analytics consulting and Datavant’s connectivity technology will accelerate next-generation drug development, evidence generation, and precision commercial efforts,” said Travis May, Founder and President of Datavant. “Through this collaboration, ZS will transform life sciences data strategy from snapshots of a patients’ health to a continuous stream of complete patient data that can power a new generation of drug discovery, trials, registries, and patient engagement.”

About ZS

ZS is a professional services firm that works side by side with companies to help develop and deliver products that drive customer value and company results. We leverage our deep industry expertise, leading-edge analytics, technology and strategy to create solutions that work in the real world. With more than 37 years of experience and 11,000-plus ZSers in 29 offices worldwide, we’re passionately committed to helping companies and their customers thrive. To learn more, visit www.zs.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Datavant

Datavant’s mission is to connect the world’s health data to improve patient outcomes. Datavant works to reduce the friction of data sharing across the healthcare industry by building neutral, trusted and ubiquitous technology that protects the privacy of patients while supporting the exchange of identified and de-identified health data across tens of thousands of healthcare institutions.

