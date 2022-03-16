Dental Lasers Revenue Growth Soar at Over 6% CAGR, Spurs Dental Laboratories Demand, Fact.MR

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The dental laboratories market revenues were estimated at US$ 29.6 Bn in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022-2032, according to a recently published Fact.MR report. By the end of 2032, the market is expected to reach US$ 53.7 Bn. With a projected CAGR of over 6%, the market for dental lasers is projected to garner an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 2.8 Bn during 2022 – 2032.



Rising prevalence of newer dental diseases, existing awareness of manufacturers towards the adoption of advanced techniques, technological advancements withinside the medical devices, and incurring expenditure on the healthcare infrastructure are the vital factors for the progression of dental lasers market. Dental lasers are the advanced dental generation which is mostly used for precision and accuracy in dental procedures. They are medical devices or gadgets that project non-stop mild beam which in turn assists in performing the operations with more efficiency. Upgradation of the technology is one of the vital factors fostering the increase of dental lasers market.

Market growth is expected to be fueled by the growing demand for oral to the awareness among the people and various initiatives by the government to provide oral health services. Europe can be projected to be the most lucrative region in this market during the forecast period, 2022- 2032.

Dental laboratories Market Report Scope

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2022-2032 Historical Data Available for 2017-2021 Market Analysis US$ Bn for Value Key Countries Covered

• United States



• U.K.



• China



• Japan



• South Korea



Key Market Segments Covered

• Type



• Application



• Region



Key Companies Profiled

• Envista Holdings Corporation



• Dentsply Sirona



• A-dec Inc.



• Straumann AG



• Henry Schein, Inc.



• Champlain Dental Laboratory, Inc.



• Knight dental design



• National Dentex Corporation



• 3M Health Care



• Dental Services Group





Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global dental laboratories market is expected to reach a market size of US$ 53.7 Bn by 2032.

by 2032. With US$ 3.4 Bn, U.S. is projected to stand as the highest contributor to global dental laboratories revenue in 2022.

U.S. is projected to stand as the highest contributor to global dental laboratories revenue in 2022. In terms of application, revenue through dental radiology equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% in the coming years.

Among types, revenue through Orthodontic type dental laboratory is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6%

Competitive Landscape

Companies in dental laboratories market compete on the basis of their new initiative of product improvement as well as supply chain partnerships. A variety of strategies are being employed by companies to remain competitive.

In 2022, Nexa3D, a manufacturer of ultrafast resin 3D printers, revealed that it will enter into a reseller partnership with Nowak Dental Supplies, Inc. Nowak Dental Supplies will offer Nexa3D’s dental portfolio, listed as post-processing xWASH and xCURE systems, NXD 200 dental 3D printer, NexaX software, as well as its Keystone validated dental 3D printing materials.

In 2021, 3M launched a small incubator Attest Mini Auto-reader 490M, which is designed to provide sterilization tracking in 24 minutes, from either home or office. This will eradicate mailing spore checks and receiving faxed results.

In July 2018, National Dentex Corporation announced its partnership with Carbon. The partnership is a multi-year agreement targeted to help NDX’s labs add technological advancement through Carbon’s dental solution.



Market Segments Covered in Dental Laboratories Industry Analysis

By Type : Restorative Orthodontic Endodontic Oral care Implant

By Application : Dental Radiology Equipment Dental Lasers Systems & Parts Laboratory Machines Hygiene Maintenance Device Other Equipment Types

By Region : North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA





Revenue of Dental laboratories from 2017 to 2021 Compared to Demand Outlook for 2022 to 2032

The constant surge in urbanization is propelling the demand for various commodities which is consequently driving the need for dental healthcare. Owing to this, dental laboratories market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% over the coming 10 years.

The dental laboratories market reached a valuation of US$ 29.6 Bn in 2021. Worldwide revenues rose by 5.4% year-over-year despite the world grappling to survive amid Covid-19. Fact.MR estimates that dental laboratories revenue will grow 1.7X from 2022 to 2032, reaching nearly US$ 53.7 Bn in 2032.

Dental laboratories revenue through Oral Care service type dominate the industry.

Japan is the most potential market for Dental Laboratories market, with an expected CAGR of 7% in the coming years.

Application wise systems and parts dominate the market and its value is expected to grow at a rate of 6% during the next ten years.

Key Points Covered in Dental laboratories Industry Survey:

Market Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2032)

Key Drivers and Restraints Shaping Market Growth

Segment-wise, Country-wise, and Region-wise Analysis

Competition Mapping and Benchmarking

Market Share Analysis

COVID-19 Impact on Dental laboratories and How to Navigate

Recommendation on Key Winning Strategies



The impact of COVID-19 on dental laboratories market was not much seen. Despite the heavy blows to almost all the industries, the dental laboratories industry continued to grow positively at a rate of 5.4% over the last year. The reason for the growth of the industry during the pandemic may be credited to the growing concern of the customers during the pandemic. People took better care of their health, oral health was specially paid attention to by the customers in the past two years.

More Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the dental laboratories market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of Type (Restorative, Orthodontic, Endodontic, Oral care, Implant), by Application (Dental Radiology Equipment, Dental Lasers, Systems & Parts, Laboratory Machines, Hygiene Maintenance Device, Other Equipment Types) across five regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa).

About the Healthcare Division at Fact.MR

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned Healthcare team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analyzed the chemicals industry across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services. Reach out to explore how we can help.

