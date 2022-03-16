Moonshot Brands Announces Latest Financing, Kicks-Off Aggregator Consolidation with Purchase of Failing Aggregrators’ Assets

LAS VEGAS, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moonshot Brands , the e-commerce aggregator focused on scaling stand-out Amazon and DTC brands globally, announced at the Prosper Show today they have closed their latest round of funding led by specialist financial services investor Anthemis. Existing investors, including YC Continuity and Garage Capital, also participated in the funding round.



A portion of this financing was used to acquire select assets from a failing aggregator, including scooter brand La Scoota and fitness brand WOD Nation . Moonshot is now positioned to grow to over $100M in TTM by the end of 2022.

Moonshot has staked out a position as the leading boutique aggregator focused on an omnichannel approach, scaling brands across marketplaces, DTC, and on store shelves. In contrast to its peers, who are building increasingly generic and impersonal organizations, Moonshot continues to prize its high-touch, founder-and senior management-led approach to brand development and growth. This continues to position Moonshot as the partner of choice for the world’s greatest entrepreneurs who want to continue scaling their brands in multiple channels internationally.

Moonshot is already home to some of Amazon’s most successful and beloved brands, and remains committed to using technology and big data to build-out specific verticals that drive cost efficiencies, revenue growth, and other operational and acquisition-related advantages. For example, the recent acquisition of La Scoota is the perfect complement to Moonshot’s flagship mobility and action sports brand, Magneto Boards. Moonshot has developed specializations within multiple verticals and is expanding into those that have the most attractive operational and long-term market dynamics.

“In our first year, we’ve achieved an unbelievable amount with a small, tech-driven, and highly experienced team focused on execution. This has allowed us to move quickly as we acquire, operate, and grow solid brands for sale by distressed aggregators,” said CJ Isakow, co-founder.

“Our personal involvement in every deal, as well as the caliber of our growth and operational teams, has been a point of huge differentiation for us. This has attracted outstanding entrepreneurs and brands to join the Moonshot family,” added Allan Fisch, co-founder.

Derek Saito and Chris Yee, the founders of consumer brands The Cocktail Box Co. and Brew Your Bucha shared, “We chose Moonshot Brands because we believe in our brands’ potential but had hit a ceiling. We also wanted to continue developing our skills and careers through partnering with Moonshot. Today our products are available on Amazon in Japan, Europe, Canada, and the USA, as well as retailers like REI and gift stores throughout North America. We’re also trusted by companies like Google and Facebook for employee engagement.”

Vica Manos, Partner at Anthemis, concluded, “In an enormous addressable market, the Moonshot team stood out to us as seasoned operators with a clear vision of the Megabrand for the digital age. Moonshot leverages data science to reimagine the quintessential retail experience through authentic collaboration with entrepreneurs building strong brands. From supply chain management and logistics efficiencies at the back end, to empowering a tailored, differentiated product offering delivered through laser-focused distribution, Moonshot allows brands to service super-niche needs, while achieving mass-scale efficiencies."

About Moonshot Brands

Moonshot Brands is on a mission to buy, launch and grow the most loved e-commerce brands of the future. Moonshot Brands partners with the most successful owner-operators of third-party marketplace businesses and direct-to-consumer brands. They then help these brands achieve their potential through growth capital, data, and deep expertise in operations, supply chain management, marketing, omnichannel distribution, and international expansion. For more information, visit www.moonshotbrands.com .

About Anthemis