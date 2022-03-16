Cleantech 2.0: How Startups and the Environmentally-Responsible Companies are Adopting Such Solutions in Order to Encourage Innovation and Pace Transformation

Dublin, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cleantech 2.0 - How New Technologies are Promoting Environmental Sustainability" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report sheds light on how startups and the environmentally-responsible companies are adopting such solutions in order to encourage innovation and pace transformation.

The renewed interest in environmental advances, called cleantech 2.0, stresses adopting more sustainable methods to save the planet as it deals with a host of serious issues such as climate change, mass extinction, and decreasing natural resources. Meeting sustainable development goals requires action on several fronts, which includes harnessing and maximizing the scope of technological disruption.

This manifests a range of innovative use cases which are not limited to carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) technologies along with carbon trading solutions, renewable product development and energy-generation systems, sustainable foods like Cultured Meat, Insect Meat, and Plant-Based Meat to help adopt a more inclusive lifestyle, and various other technological advancements that help humans harness nature's energy like hydrogen, and geothermal to generate sustainable electricity while minimizing the dependence on fossil fuels.



Innovations

Innovations presents real-world innovation use cases and examples related to the implementation of emerging technologies by companies as well as startups in the environment domain. It casts light on how tech-enabled innovations are transforming every segment of crucial elements of the domain.



Scope

Innovation Map: key real-world innovation use cases of emerging technologies implemented by enterprises and startups in the domain.

Innovation Insights: innovation examples by crucial elements of the domain to present key trends.

Vendor Map: represents a sample list of vendors in each use case highlighted in the report.

Reasons to Buy

No surprise that technology has been a driving force in business transformation for years, but the term 'emerging technologies' has all of the sudden become the key catalyst to drive the next wave of innovation across sectors.

The sense of urgency weighs different across different sectors, where the direct customer-facing sectors are at the forefront compared to other capital-intensive sectors. Companies in one sector can take cues from successful innovations in other sectors to either draw analogies with existing products, services, and processes or transfer strategic approaches for a revolutionary transformation.

Against this backdrop, enterprises need to understand which emerging technologies are impacting their sector and how various companies are implementing them to meet various challenges.

The innovation landscape report in power, published by the publisher as part of an ongoing series, covers some of the key trends, use cases, and real-world examples related to the implementation of emerging technologies across the power sector value chain.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Environment innovation insights: overview



2. Innovation map in environment: key use cases

2.1 Climate Change

2.2 Pollution

2.3 Biodiversity

2.4 Natural Resources



3. Interesting patents



4. Vendor map in environment: key use cases



5. Methodology



Companies Mentioned

