Cureatr Launches PGY-2 Ambulatory Care Pharmacy Residency Program

New York, NY, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cureatr, Inc., a tech-enabled, clinical telepharmacy, today announced that it is launching an ambulatory care pharmacy residency program. The Cureatr Clinic PGY-2 Ambulatory Care Pharmacy Residency Program is now accepting applicants for the one-year program beginning July 11, 2022.

The program is designed to build on a pharmacist’s education and PGY-1 pharmacy residency experience to provide specialized training in an advanced ambulatory care practice area. Residents will exit the program with extensive knowledge of advanced patient care and the ability to function independently as a ambulatory care clinical pharmacists in various settings. For the first year of the program, Cureatr Clinic will accept two residents.

"Cureatr Clinic is ready to share our vision for the future of pharmacy and prepare the next generation of pharmacists for the world we are helping to build," said Zarah Mayewski, PharmD, BCPPS Vice President, Cureatr Clinic. "We have the tools and expertise necessary to develop future clinical pharmacy leaders and have developed a curriculum that will help them work at the top of their license and spark their passions to propel the practice of pharmacy forward."

Highlights of the Cureatr Clinic PGY-2 Ambulatory Care Pharmacy Residency Program include the following:

Electives offered based on the resident interest in areas including clinical quality, data analytics, product, design, sales, marketing, and strategy

Hybrid learning experience offering telehealth and in-person opportunities for direct patient care

First-hand experience in implementing a new clinical pharmacy service and/or advancing a clinical practice service area in a supported environment

Development of preceptor skills with direct longitudinal opportunities to mentor students and pharmacy interns

Involvement in local pharmacy organizations and participation in conferences and company events

Eligible candidates will possess a PharmD degree from a school of pharmacy approved by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education, have completed an ASHP-accredited PGY-1 Pharmacy, Community Pharmacy or Managed Care Pharmacy residency, and be eligible for pharmacist licensure in New York.

"Our program is unique because it provides a resident with an opportunity to train in an environment that is very innovative and allows for growth and development of skills necessary in various ambulatory care settings, not just your traditional ambulatory care setting," said Priyasha Sarna, PharmD, BCPS, CDCES, Residency Program Director and Clinical Pharmacist Program Leader. "In addition, being a part of a new residency program, especially in a company that's growing as fast as Cureatr, will give a resident a unique opportunity to make the program their own and have a good deal of influence on how the program and company evolve over time."

Residents interested in learning more about the residency program, including how to apply, should visit the Cureatr residency website page or apply directly here. For any additional questions please contact Dr. Sarna at priyashasarna@cureatr.com.

For additional information regarding the program, check out our interview with Dr. Sarna by clicking here.

