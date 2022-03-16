Pakistan Honey Markets, 2016-2022 & 2023-2027

Dublin, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pakistan Honey Market, By Product (Natural/Organic Honey v/s Processed Honey), By Type (Acacia, Sidr, Orange Blossom, Ajwain, Clover, Others), By Pack Size, By Packaging, By Distribution Channel, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Pakistan Honey Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.41% in the forecast period, 2023-2027, to reach USD451.77 million by 2027.

Changing consumer preference towards consumption of healthier sugar substitutes and natural sweeteners and the health benefits of honey, including the presence of anti-cancer agents, are the primary factors driving the growth of the Pakistan Honey Market.

Also, the increased demand from the cosmetics and personal care industry and ongoing adoption of advanced beekeeping techniques by the market players are the other factors that are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the Pakistan Honey Market in the forecast period.



Consumers are becoming health-conscious and aware of the health-damaging properties of sugar and artificial sweeteners, which have created the demand for natural sweeteners. Honey can be used as an excellent substitute instead of white sugar, and it provides several health benefits to the consumer.

Honey also has anti-fungal, antibacterial, and anti-viral properties and, therefore, is considered an effective medicine to treat cough, cold, and throat infections. Also, favorable government initiatives such as the "Billion Tree Honey Initiative" and plantation of trees to boost the local bee population and honey production are expected to fuel the growth of the Pakistan Honey Market in the forecast period.



The Pakistan Honey Market can be segmented into product, type, pack size, packaging, distribution channel, application, regional distribution, and company. Based on the product, the market is bifurcated into natural/organic honey v/s processed honey.

Natural/organic honey is leading the market with a market share of 82.26%, and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Natural/organic honey is preferred over its counterpart as it has enhanced antioxidant properties and can be stored for a longer duration.



Major market players operating in the Pakistan Honey Market

Natural Swat Bee Honey

Simply the Great Food

Forest Honey

Shifaheillahi Natural Honey

Nature's Store

My Honey

Organic Honey

Sunbulah Group (Al-Shifa Honey)

Buzzin Beez

Pakeeza Honey Center

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2027

Pakistan Honey Market, By Product:

Natural/Organic Honey

Processed Honey

Pakistan Honey Market, By Type:

Acacia

Sidr

Orange Blossom

Ajwain

Clover

Others

Pakistan Honey Market, By Pack Size:

500gm

1000gm and Above

200-250gm

Pakistan Honey Market, By Packaging:

Jar

Bottles

Pouch

Others

Pakistan Honey Market, By Distribution Channel:

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Convenience Stores

Online

Others

Pakistan Honey Market, By Application:

Food & Beverage

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Pakistan Honey Market, By Region:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Punjab

Sindh

Others

