Fertility Drugs Global Market Report 2022

The global fertility drugs market is expected to grow from $2.77 billion in 2021 to $2.92 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $3.40 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.9%.



The fertility drugs market consists of sales of fertility drugs and related services used to aid the production of sperms and eggs in order to promote fertility among men and women. Fertility drugs are the primary treatment for infertility and increase the chances of producing an offspring by stimulating and regulating ovulation in women and increasing the sperm count in men.



The main types of fertility drugs are prescription fertility drugs and over-the-counter fertility drugs.The drugs are administered through oral, intravenous, subcutaneous and intramuscular to male and female patients.



Subcutaneous administration refers to the process of injecting the drugs in the fatty tissue just beneath the skin. The drugs are distributed through hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies and online pharmacies.



North America was the largest region in the fertility drugs market in 2021.Middle East is expected to be the fargest growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The growth of the fertility drugs market is driven by the increasing rates of infertility across the globe.Infertility is the inability to conceive after trying for 12 consecutive months.



Fertility drugs are considered to be the primary treatment to treat infertility in men and women.The rising rates of infertility is attributed to physiological problems, hormone problems, and lifestyle or environmental factors.



To treat infertility problems in women, fertility drugs are used to regulate their ovulation cycles thus affecting the sale of fertility drugs.According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2019, infertility affects 10% of women between the ages of 15 and 44 in the US.



Further, in 2019, in India, 10% to 15% of couples in reproductive age group are suffering from infertility. Hence, the rising cases of infertility across the globe is increasing the demand for fertility drugs, resulting in the growth of fertility drugs market.



The side effects caused due to fertility drugs restricted the growth of the fertility drugs market.Fertility drugs can result in permanent as well as temporary side effects.



Temporary side effects includes bloating, headache, breast tenderness, upset stomach, hot flashes, and mood swings whereas the permanent side effects includes multiple pregnancies, ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome (OHSS).OHSS is a condition where the ovaries enlarge with fluids and may become life threating if left untreated.



For instance, the intake of Clomid (clomiphene citrate), a fertility drug for women, can result in OHSS along with abnormal vaginal/uterine bleeding, breast tenderness or discomfort, headache, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, flushing, blurred vision or other visual disturbances. The fear of potential side effects of the fertility drugs restrict the growth of the fertility drugs market.



In 2019, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, a USA based biopharmaceutical company, acquired USA commercialization rights of Ganirelix Acetate Injection from Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd for an amount undisclosed.Through the acquisition, Ferring Pharmaceutical aims to broaden its medicine portfolio targeted towards reproduction.



Ganirelix Acetate Injection was approved by FDA in 2018 and is used to regulate premature luteinizing hormone (LH) levels in women undergoing fertility treatment. The Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd is an India based manufacturer and seller of pharmaceutical formulations and active pharmaceutical ingredients.



The countries covered in the fertility drugs market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.





