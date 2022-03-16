Brazil Cosmetics Markets Report 2021: Focus on Hair Care, Skin Care, Bath and Shower Products, Makeup & Color Cosmetics Products, Fragrances & Deodorant

Dublin, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brazil Cosmetics Market, By Product Type (Hair Care, Skin Care, Bath and Shower Products, Makeup & Color Cosmetics Products, Fragrances & Deodorants), By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Brazil cosmetics market is expected to grow at a substantial rate during the forecast period. The growth in cosmetics market can be accredited to various factors such as changing lifestyles, rising disposable income and growing demand for skin and sun care products due to varying climatic conditions.

In addition to this, increasing consumer awareness regarding skin care is further forecast to aid the market growth through 2026. Also, increasing number of beauty salons in the country is anticipated in giving healthy push to the market growth.

However, the some of the factors that might act as major impediments to the growth of Brazil cosmetics market in the upcoming years include fluctuations in raw material supply or price sensitivity associated with raw materials.

The Brazil cosmetics market is segmented based on product type, distribution channel, region and company. Based on product type, the market can be segmented into hair care, skin care, bath and shower products, makeup & color cosmetics products, fragrances & deodorants.

Out of which, the skin care product type segment is anticipated to register high growth during the forecast period which is attributable to rising adoption of anti-ageing products by the consumers in desire to improve their appearance and look youthful.

Key companies are adopting various competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions in order to increase their customer bases and expand their geographic reach.

Major players operating in the Brazil cosmetics market include

L'Oreal Brasil Comercio De Cosmeticos Ltda

Unilever Brasil Ltda

Procter & Gamble do Brasil Ltda

Natura Cosmeticos SA

Avon Cosmeticos Ltda

Beiersdorf Industria e Comercio Ltda

Grupo Boticario

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Brazil Cosmetics Market, By Product Type:

Hair Care

Skin Care

Bath and Shower Products

Makeup & Color Cosmetics Products

Fragrances & Deodorants

Brazil Cosmetics Market, By Distribution Channel:

Beauty Parlors/Salons

Multi Branded Retail Stores

Online Channels

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Exclusive Retail Stores

Others

Brazil Cosmetics Market, By Region:

North

Northeast

South

Midwest

Southeast

