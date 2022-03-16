Celebrating Freedom of Information Day: One Year of Free B2G Leads From MyGovWatch.com

COLLINGSWOOD, N.J., March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MyGovWatch.com, a government bid notification and intelligence website, is observing National Freedom of Information Day on March 16 with a drawing in which new users can enter to win a year of free business-to-government (B2G) leads for government contracts.

Anyone interested in winning government contracts who clicks the link below and starts a new trial on the site on or before March 31 will be entered into the drawing.

START YOUR FREE TRIAL

What's the tie-in with National Freedom of Information Day?

MyGovWatch goes further than traditional bid notification by offering users the ability to learn about what actually happens after bid submission through OpenRex Access, a product available on the platform that gives users the ability to get access to hard-to-obtain government files, through various open records laws, showing who won the contract, the price paid, and more. Users often get access to the winning proposal, prices submitted by all bidders, evaluations, and reports. All of this is delivered anonymously to the user who orders the information after MyGovWatch.com staff obtains the information through the relevant open records law in a jurisdiction.

National Freedom of Information Day is part of Sunshine Week, an initiative started by the American Society of News Editors. The Federal government enacted the national Freedom of Information Act in 1966, and, since then, every state in the nation has adopted its own version. Information about how government agencies make buying decisions is public. MyGovWatch.com aggregates those documents.

"There's no better time than now to create a trial account to see what you can learn through open records on a procurement you bid on," said Nick Bernardo, President, continuing, "Especially when we will be giving one lucky user free access for a whole year."

MyGovWatch.com recently expanded its platform to more than 200 industry subcategories. The site has revolutionized how current and aspiring government contractors hear about and interact with leads by giving users the ability to get in where they fit it, through low-cost, no-contract monthly plans and transaction pricing on completing open records requests, for example.

Whether you are a sole proprietor or large corporation, or anywhere in between, there is no better time to get started and compare us to your current provider. To get started with a 14-day trial, visit www.mygovwatch.com. For more information on MyGovWatch, please email media@mygovwatch.com.

About MyGovWatch

MyGovWatch is a government bid notification and intelligence website that offers users no-contract, industry-targeted leads from every level & type of government buyer. With low-cost, monthly plans to choose from, users receive notifications and access to government purchasing opportunities about leads in over 200 subcategories. These subcategories cover every B2G NAICS code. Get started today with a free, no-obligation trial at www.mygovwatch.com.

Related Images











Image 1: MyGovWatch: Celebrating Freedom of Information Day









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment