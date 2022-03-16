Inuvo Awarded Business of the Year by Arkansas Business

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV), a leading provider of marketing technology powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI), was named Business of the Year at the 34th annual Arkansas Business of the Year Awards in Little Rock.



Arkansas Business Publishing Group presents the awards each year to honor businesses, nonprofits, and executives in Arkansas and recognizes innovation and entrepreneurial spirit of top companies and individuals that make up the Arkansas business community. Selected by an independent panel of judges, Inuvo was named Business of the Year in Category III (56-100 employees).

“Arkansas has a long and storied history of launching category leading companies like Walmart, Tyson and information technology pioneer, Acxiom,” said Rich Howe, Chief Executive Officer of Inuvo. “These great companies have spawned a talented ecosystem of individuals and businesses which over the last decade has been combined with State-based economic development initiatives that are driving technology education and startup programs that produced many of the companies who were equally up for this honor alongside Inuvo.”

“Inuvo’s IntentKey Artificial Intelligence technology has benefited from those State-based economic development programs, which have in turn allowed us to completely reimagine how advertising should be executed in a world where consumers do not want their information being used to support that advertising,” said Howe. “Rather than focusing on who people are, we decided to invent a technology that can prospect for new clients based on the answer to the more valuable question of why people are interested in a product, service, or brand to begin with.”

In an acceptance speech, Howe attributed the company’s success to the “wonderful people of Inuvo.”

About Inuvo

Inuvo®, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV) is a market leader in Artificial Intelligence built for advertising. Its IntentKey AI solution is a first-of-its-kind proprietary and patented technology capable of identifying and actioning to the reasons why consumers are interested in products, services, or brands, not who those consumers are. To learn more, visit www.inuvo.com.

