A&F Souvenir Becomes Primary Distributor for EcoChit Receipt Paper

CINCINNATI, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A&F Souvenir (A&F) announces that, beginning April 2022, they will become the primary distributor of EcoChit eco-friendly thermal paper for POS printers within the United States.

"We are thrilled to become the primary distributor for EcoChit receipt paper in the United States," said Kip Zsupnik, CEO of 1M Group, LLC. "EcoChit's philosophy and focus on sustainability aligns perfectly with A&F's commitment to offering customers high-quality, planet-friendly products. Our customers look to us for the latest in eco-friendly, sustainable retail solutions, and this is yet another way we can continue to make a positive impact on our planet, together with our partners."

EcoChit, a C-PAC brand, provides businesses with a safer and more eco-friendly alternative to standard thermal receipt paper, which contains harmful chemicals such as BPA/BPS and is not recyclable.

Available in two sizes, 3-1/8" x 200' (for standard bill printers) and 2-1/4" x 45' (for credit/debit machines), these 100% Phenol-Free thermal rolls are also 100% Recyclable, Printed on FSC & PEFC Certified Paper, Vegan and made with a Compostable Cardboard Core. Better yet, EcoChit plants trees for every case of paper sold. As a proud member of 1% for the Planet, EcoChit gives back more to our world's forests than what they take. EcoChit receipts are pre-printed on the backside to showcase the eco-benefits to consumers.

"EcoChit is excited about our new partnership with A&F to extend our reach. We give businesses a simple way to support a sustainable future while showcasing their efforts directly to their customers," said Lauren Cousins, Co-Founder of EcoChit. "Through partnerships with companies like A&F, we are able to reach more customers and ultimately expand the positive impact of our tree planting efforts."

All EcoChit receipt paper will ship directly from A&F's new Cincinnati, OH, warehouse location, allowing for quick lead times and flexible order sizes. For more information on EcoChit receipt paper and to order, visit the A&F website: www.afgift.com

About EcoChit:

EcoChit is a C-PAC brand. C-PAC is a family-owned and operated company based in Vancouver, Canada. With over 39 years of experience in the paper industry, C-PAC has grown to be omni-channel distribution experts. They have expanded to include computer accessories, eco-friendly restaurant supplies, and in 2018 they launched EcoChit, eco-friendly receipt paper. C-PAC provides white glove service to the retail, hospitality and entertainment industries across the globe.

About A&F Souvenir:

A&F Souvenir is an established provider of custom souvenirs, gifts, and artisanal goods in North America. Since 1962, A&F has provided souvenir options to gift shops in National Parks, zoos, museums, and other exciting attractions. A&F products are custom-made, designed by real artists, and they're affordable to ship anywhere in the U.S. and Canada.

