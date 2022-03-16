Mortgage Maverick Jonathan Hallstead Is Applying His Skills To Build The Next Generation Of Home Loan Expertise

Irvine, CA, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mortgage rates are on the rise, creating fresh complications for buyers and lenders alike, but one award-winning industry maverick is using his skills to recruit and train the next generation of home loan professionals with the ability to navigate the increasingly complex property market.

Jonathan Hallstead, Vice President for Division Manager Retail Lending with Cardinal Financial, is actively recruiting what he calls future superstar loan originators and branch managers. His nationwide company offers a comprehensive suite of mortgage options, using the latest technology to quickly match buyers with affordable loans on beneficial terms.

Regarding his ground-breaking mortgage marketing concepts Hallstead says, “We provide boutique, agency-level marketing offerings, not traditionally seen in mortgage lending, including concierge level support, and the launch of a personalized gift funding program.” He has been with Cardinal Financial since December 2019, and before that has worked for various mortgage origination companies, including as co-manager with Bay Equity Home Loans.

Cardinal Financial has long won raving reviews from customers for its hands-on approach to helping all types of homeowners secure their loans with a personalized, friendly and highly effective style that helps the company to stand out among its competitors.

Hallstead breaks down this unique value proposition by which Cardinal Financial distinguishes itself: its unique Octane loan software, which offers a constantly updated and refined mortgage selection process that makes it easy for the company to carefully curate a loan tailored to a buyer’s needs on terms that work best for them. Cardinal’s software engineers take care of making this tech beneficial to the consumers, so the originators can be on the frontlines taking care of the people and their clients.

You can throw a rock and hit somebody willing to help you with a mortgage, however, Cardinal Financial’s mortgage advisors have an unfair advantage. Cardinal Financial’s robust product offering, tech advantages and intentional processes make them the go-to efficient option for consumers and loan originators that are ready to up their volume and lifestyle.

With almost 17 years of experience in lending, Hallstead has created a broad skill set and network that has helped countless clients turn their homeownership dreams into a reality. And he’s looking to pass on that insight to new hires through innovative training programs.

His focus now is on expanding his division’s precedent-setting marketing concepts and crafting next-level mentorship efforts, all working toward his goal of ensuring that upcoming home loan professionals get the education they need to succeed.

Hallstead has the accolades to prove his mastery of the home loan sector, and was named among the “40 Under 40” award of industry-leading experts from National Mortgage Professional in 2020. Just one year later, he was named “2021 American Business Awards Maverick of the Year” and was awarded the Orange Coast Magazine “Mortgage All-Star 2021” designation.

Hallstead also has been repeatedly recognized by Scotsman Guide, National Mortgage Professionals, Mortgage Professional America, and Mortgage Executive Magazine as being in the top 1 percent of loan originators, funding over 100 million dollars in 2020 alone.

Now he’s eager for his recruits to reach the same success, applying his first-rate insight through both a professional lens as an industry leader and a personal lens as a family man.

“As a husband and father, I know firsthand the daily stresses related to financial topics,” says Hallstead. “I saw an opportunity to make a meaningful difference in the industry by offering financial guidance and a simplified approach to mortgage lending.”

Hallstead stresses the importance of remaining strongly committed to a client's long-term financial well-being and ever-changing needs as the key to his success. That’s part of the advice he offers employees through his creative and productive mentoring work.

“I always lead by example and never ask anyone to do anything that I wouldn’t do myself,” he says. “Empowering my people to make decisions and trusting my people to act in the best faith of the company as well as consumers is the path to success. The business has to be a win/win in my book, with a focus on making sure that our clients can achieve their property goals.”

And he’s just as dedicated to ensuring that future colleagues are able to achieve their career goals, making sure they know that’s part of the training opportunity for which he’s currently recruiting.

If you’d like to know more about how you can be a part of the Cady Group division of Cardinal Financial and take your career to the next level, reach out to Jonathan Hallstead.





Cardinal Financial, NMLS 66247

Cardinal Financial is an Equal Housing Opportunity Lender

This is not a loan commitment or guarantee of any kind. Loan approval and rate are dependent upon borrower credit, collateral, financial history, and program availability at time of origination. Rates and terms are subject to change without notice. Corporate Address: 3701 Arco Corporate Drive, Suite 200, Charlotte, North Carolina 28273. Cardinal Financial Company, Limited Partnership (NMLS ID 66247, www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org) has the following licenses: AZ Mortgage Banker License #0925883; Licensed by the Department of Financial Protection and Innovation under the California Residential Mortgage Lending Act. Loans made or arranged pursuant to a California Finance Lenders Law license, License No. 603K498; Kansas Licensed Mortgage Company #MC.0025207; Massachusetts Mortgage Lender/Broker License MC66247; NV Mortgage Company License #3968; Licensed by the New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance #8701663; Licensed Mortgage Banker - NYS Banking Department #B500951; Rhode Island Licensed Lender #20132934LL; and is also approved to lend in: AL, AK, AR, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KY, LA, ME, MD, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NH, NM, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY. Additional licensing information can be found at: https://cardinalfinancial.com/nmls-licensing/.

Licensed by the Department of Financial Protection and Innovation under the California Residential Mortgage Lending Act. Loans made or arranged pursuant to a California Finance Lenders Law license, License No. 603K498.





Media Contact

Jonathan Hallstead, NMLS 229557

VP, Division Manager Retail Lending

jonathan.hallstead@cardinalfinancial.com

949-302–3550

