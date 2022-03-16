CN to Donate Over $1M Toward Helping Displaced Ukrainians

English French

MONTREAL, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced it will make a combined donation of CAD $1.1M to the Canada-Ukraine Foundation and to Razom in the United States in support of Ukrainians displaced by the war in Ukraine. CN will also be matching donations made through the CN Employees' and Pensioners' Community Fund.

“This donation will allow the Ukrainian Canadian Congress, the Canada-Ukraine Foundation, as well as Razom in the United States, to continue providing humanitarian assistance and relief to displaced persons by offering medical care, emergency shelter and food. Our Company’s history is tied to the settlement of Western Canada by Ukrainians and we are proud to have CN employees, retirees, and stakeholders in both Canada and the US who are of Ukrainian descent.”

- Tracy Robinson, President and Chief Executive Officer of CN



The Canada-Ukraine Foundation is affiliated with the Ukrainian Canadian Congress which has chapters in 20 cities across Canada, many of which are in communities served by CN with a high number of CN employees, retirees and their families.

‘‘CN’s donation will help our efforts here and abroad. Their support will make a big difference and we invite all companies to follow suit.’’

- Orest Sklierenko, President and CEO of the Canada-Ukraine Foundation



‘‘CN’s generosity will help Razom provide critical aid in this difficult moment through a network of partner organizations and trusted individuals spanning around the world, and especially on the ground in Ukraine.’’

- Dora Chomiak, President of Razom



About CN

CN is a world-class transportation leader and trade-enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. As the only railroad connecting Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. South through a 19,500-mile rail network, CN and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919. CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

About the Ukrainian Canadian Congress and the Canada-Ukraine Foundation

The Ukrainian Canadian Congress brings together all the national, provincial, and local Ukrainian Canadian organizations under one umbrella. The Canada-Ukraine Foundation was formed in 1995 to coordinate, develop, organize, and deliver assistance projects generated by Canadians and directed to Ukraine. For almost three decades, the Canada-Ukraine Foundation has helped coordinate and deliver humanitarian aid to Ukraine as it strives to strengthen its democracy through economic prosperity and freedom.

About Razom

Razom, which means “together” in Ukrainian, is committed to bettering Ukraine. The organization believes deeply in the enormous potential of dedicated volunteers around the world united by a single goal: to unlock the potential of Ukraine. Established in the United States, the non-profit organization works towards that mission by creating spaces where people meet, partner and do. In this time of need, they have created the Razom Emergency Response which is focused on purchasing medical supplies for critical situations like blood loss and other tactical medicine items, hospital supplies, and tech enabled emergency response supplies that facilitate the delivery of this aid. Their procurement and logistics teams are made up of a trusted volunteer network they’ve nurtured since 2014 and partner organizations worldwide. They are also working with governments and embassies on helping to establish humanitarian corridors.

