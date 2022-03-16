Theralogix Launches TheraHemp, the First Enhanced-Absorption CBD Supplement to Achieve Certification by NSF International

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nationally recognized nutritional science company, Theralogix, is proud to announce the launch of TheraHemp™, the first enhanced-absorption CBD supplement to be independently tested and certified for content accuracy and purity by NSF® International. To enhance absorption, TheraHemp is formulated with VESIsorb®, resulting in 300% overall greater absorption of CBD.



NSF International’s stringent program is the first nonprofit, third-party CBD/Hemp certification program that is completely independent of the cannabis industry.

According to a 2019 Consumer Reports survey, more than 1 in 4 American adults has used CBD. A significant percentage of the survey respondents found CBD to be ‘extremely or very effective for a variety of conditions.1

Commercial production of hemp and CBD products has remained unregulated despite consumer interest, therefore leaving consumers uncertain about the content and purity of many products. Food and Drug Administration ( FDA) data has revealed many products do not provide the CBD content they claim, often have impermissible levels of THC, or are adulterated with synthetic cannabinoids.2

TheraHemp answers this previously unmet need. NSF International certification assures consumers TheraHemp’s THC content is non-detectable at 100 ppm (0.01%) and contains the exact amount of CBD shown on the label. This is particularly important for individuals subject to drug testing including competitive athletes, first responders, and many individuals holding commercial driver’s licenses.

In addition, NSF certification ensures each CBD softgel contains the dose listed on the label, is certified gluten-free and does not contain contaminants. NSF certification is the best guarantee to ensure you are getting pure and accurate cannabinoid and terpene content.

TheraHemp is formulated with VESIsorb, a patented emulsification agent that enhances absorption and bioavailability. By mimicking the body’s natural process of fat digestion, VESIsorb results in nearly 300% greater overall absorption of CBD . CBD with VESIsorb also results in three times faster absorption than its competitors, with peak CBD blood levels reached in one hour.3

Each TheraHemp softgel provides broad-spectrum hemp oil and is standardized to provide 20 mg of CBD along with 8 mg of beta-caryophyllene-enriched terpenes. TheraHemp is also dye-free and gluten-free.



TheraHemp is available at $98 MSRP for a 60-count bottle. For more information on TheraHemp visit theralogix.com/therahemp .

About Theralogix: Theralogix was founded in 2002 by a team of physicians and scientists committed to developing evidence-based, independently certified micronutrient supplements. Theralogix products have been used in over a dozen clinical trials conducted by esteemed universities and research institutions across the United States. Theralogix has a full line of products for specialty uses including rheumatology, women's health, urology, and fertility health. Each product has been approved by our Medical Advisory Board which is comprised of physicians, nationally reputed scientists, and faculty members from leading U.S. medical schools.

Theralogix is the gold standard for evidence-based nutritional supplements, and they follow a clean label policy. All products are artificial-dye-free, gluten-free, and contain no proprietary blends or undisclosed ingredients.

About NSF International: NSF International facilitated the development of NSF/ANSI 173, the American National Standard for dietary supplements, which is continually updated with the changing industry. To earn NSF certification, supplement products must be produced in a manufacturing facility that is inspected semiannually to comply with the U.S. FDA’s Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) requirements and industry best practices. In addition, NSF-certified products undergo a variety of tests and reviews, including:

Toxicological review of product safety, formulation , and label claims

and label claims Contaminant testing for harmful levels of specific contaminants like pesticides, lead , and arsenic

and arsenic Label claims testing to verify what’s on the label is in the package

Ongoing monitoring to verify compliance through periodic auditing and testing

NSF International is a global public health organization that facilitates standards development, and tests and certifies products for the health sciences, food, water , and consumer goods industries to minimize adverse health effects and protect the environment. Founded in 1944, NSF is committed to protecting human health and safety worldwide. With operations in more than 175 countries, NSF International is a Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and World Health Organization (WHO) Collaborating Center on matters relating to food safety, water quality , and indoor environment.

About Geocann: Geocann is a global cannabis organization led by experienced leadership with scientific and technical expertise for pioneering innovations in natural health products and solutions. Its focus is combining clinically researched cannabinoids with technologically advanced and patented innovations to provide product differentiation with superior therapeutic performance and unmatched supporting evidence. Geocann owns a robust intellectual property portfolio, including cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids.

