Abercrombie & Fitch Jumps into Activewear with Launch of New Sub-Brand, YPB

The all-new line of trend-forward activewear, which is a direct answer to customer requests, aims to empower you to reach “ Y our P ersonal B est”



NEW ALBANY, Ohio, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abercrombie & Fitch, a division of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF), today announces the launch of YPB, an all-new activewear sub-brand. YPB stands for “Your Personal Best” and aims to empower customers to perform to their highest potential – from sprinting to stretching, lifting to simply life-ing—whatever that may be. The sub-brand features a collection of fashion-forward yet functional activewear and accessories for men and women and is available now at www.abercrombie.com and in most North American Abercrombie & Fitch stores.

YPB’s assortment celebrates what makes you sweat. The collection features super soft, squat-proof and breathable bottoms, performance tops with four-way stretch, sweat-wicking and anti-odor elements, studio outer layers and trending fashion details like cutouts and straps. YPB’s styles are available in XXS-XXL with additional options for long and short lengths.

“We’ve been dedicated to outfitting our millennial consumers for every part of their lives, whether they’re traveling, brunching with friends or celebrating a wedding, for example. Being active is another key part of that lifestyle, and now, with the launch of YPB, we can meet those specific needs,” said Kristin Scott, Global Brand President at Abercrombie & Fitch Co. “We’re laser-focused on listening to our customers, and they were clear: They're looking for fashion-forward activewear that actually performs, looks good and combines quality with value. YPB delivers on all of that, while also providing the comfort and attention to detail that our customers expect from us.”

To bring YPB to life, designers spent hundreds of hours conducting fit research on models across genders, sizes, shapes and heights to ensure pieces delivered on presentation as well as performance. Additionally, YPB’s team held focus groups with customers and key fitness and lifestyle influencers to gain their perspective on what they and their followers were missing from the activewear world, refining designs to ensure seaming, stretch, and details like pocket angles and drawstrings could all help customers move freely and comfortably.

For more information and to shop YPB’s latest styles, visit Abercrombie on Instagram, @abercrombie, or www.abercrombie.com/ypb.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch believes every day should feel as exceptional as the start of the long weekend. Since 1892, the brand has been a specialty retailer of quality apparel, accessories and fragrance – designed to inspire our global customers to feel confident, be comfortable and face their Fierce.

Abercrombie & Fitch is the namesake brand of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF), and is sold through approximately 230 stores (includes abercrombie kids) worldwide and www.abercrombie.com globally.

Media Contact:

Cory Weaver, Ph.D.

Abercrombie & Fitch

(614) 586-2717

Public_Relations@anfcorp.com





Business Media Contact:

Kara Page

Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

(614) 283-6192

Public_Relations@anfcorp.com





Investor Contact:

Pam Quintiliano

Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

(614) 283-6877

Investor_Relations@anfcorp.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2b693309-9cbf-4436-b975-bdfbdd8d29e8