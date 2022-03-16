Zayo Group Makes History with World’s Longest 800G Optical Wave, Supported by Infinera Technology

BOULDER, Colo. and SAN JOSE, Calif., March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. , a leading global provider of fiber-based communications solutions, and Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN), a global supplier of innovative networking solutions, today announced the successful completion of the world’s longest known terrestrial 800G optical wavelength in a commercial network — 1,044.51 km. The Zayo-owned fiber route stretches from Springville, Utah to Reno, Nevada and is lit and powered by Infinera ’s ICE6 800G coherent technology.



800G is the highest-capacity commercially available line-side wavelength supported in production networks. 800G waves have historically been limited by distance, but through advancements in technology and improved fiber network performance, Zayo and Infinera are helping push 800G further into Zayo’s optical network. Extending large wavelengths across greater distances makes services more cost-effective and capable to end users. In recent months, Zayo has been making major investments in the company’s fiber network throughout North America and Western Europe, including 31 high-capacity, 400G-enabled long-haul routes and its first production interstate 800G wave in the United States. Bigger wavelengths provide significant network bandwidth expansion necessary to power high-definition content, 5G cell networks, IoT, remote work and more.

“Zayo continues to achieve what wasn’t previously possible as part of our efforts to provide best-in-class connectivity services and enable our customers’ growth,” said Aaron Werley, Vice President of Lit Networks at Zayo. “We look to the goals of our customers to inform our evolution, and the demand for 800G is being driven by a need for more bandwidth at higher line rates, all while leveraging the cost-effectiveness of high-capacity wavelengths covering longer distances. We are grateful to both our partners at Infinera, whose hardware solutions pushed the limits, and our outstanding Zayo team members who helped make this accomplishment possible.”

“At Infinera, our vision is a connected world with unlimited bandwidth for everyone — everywhere, always, and instantly,” said Tom Burns, General Manager of Infinera’s Optical Modules & Coherent Solutions Group. “We have built our company on a history of challenging conventional thinking and reimagining the telecommunications industry to power the modern enterprise. There’s no better way to demonstrate a commitment to innovation than chasing and breaking world records in network connectivity. This is a groundbreaking moment and we are proud to have partnered with Zayo to make history.”

To learn more about Zayo’s powerful suite of communications infrastructure products, visit zayo.com . To learn more about Infinera’s innovative open optical networking solutions, visit infinera.com .

About Zayo Group Holdings, Inc.

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. provides mission-critical bandwidth to the world's most impactful companies, fueling the innovations that are transforming society. Zayo's 134,000-mile network in North America and Europe includes extensive metro connectivity to thousands of buildings and data centers. Zayo's communications infrastructure solutions include dark fiber, private data networks, wavelengths, Ethernet, dedicated internet access and data center connectivity solutions. Zayo owns and operates a Tier 1 IP backbone and through its CloudLink service, Zayo provides low-latency private connectivity that attaches enterprises to their public cloud environments. Zayo serves wireless and wireline carriers, media, tech, content, finance, healthcare and other large enterprises. For more information, visit https://zayo.com .

​​About Infinera

Infinera is a global supplier of innovative open optical networking solutions that enable carriers, cloud operators, governments, and enterprises to scale network bandwidth, accelerate service innovation, and automate network operations. Infinera solutions deliver industry-leading economics and performance in long-haul, submarine, data center interconnect, and metro transport applications. To learn more about Infinera, visit www.infinera.com , follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn , and subscribe for updates .

