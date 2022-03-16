NoMOGasTax App Gives Missourians the Option to Get Their Money Back

COTTLEVILLE, Mo., March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Missourians can file for their Missouri Fuel Tax Refund by downloading the NoMOGasTax app in the App Store.

NoMOGasTax gives Missourians the option to get their money back.

This new app will provide drivers the option to get their refund. NoMOGasTax will keep track of receipts for Missouri drivers and get their money back. This app was in reaction to the MO Senate Bill 262 passed in 2021, giving Missouri drivers the option to get their money back. The bill increases the state's fuel tax by 2.5 cents every year, refundable to most Missouri drivers. In 2026, the refundable gas tax will raise gas prices by 12.5 cents per gallon of gas.

NoMOGasTax will provide aid for Missouri drivers and get their cash back.

This bonus gas tax is 100% fully refundable for most Missouri drivers. The app is available today in the Apple App. The app NoMOGasTax offers qualified State of Missouri drivers the ability to receive a tax refund on every gallon of gas purchased.

In October of 2021, Missouri passed Senate Bill 262, known as the Missouri fuel tax bill. The bill increases the state's fuel tax by 2.5 cents every year. In 2026, the tax will raise gas prices by 12.5 cents per gallon of gas. But what most people don't know is they are exempt from this tax.

Missourians are exempt from the 2.5 cents on every gallon of gas bought if:

● the vehicle weighs less than 26,000 pounds

● the vehicle is for highway and non-highway use

● the driver keeps all the receipts

The good news for Missouri drivers is this gas tax is 100% fully refundable for most Missouri drivers.

