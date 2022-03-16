GeoVax to Participate in Maxim Group’s 2022 Virtual Growth Conference

Chairman & CEO David Dodd to Present Corporate Update

CSO Mark Newman, PhD to Participate in Fireside Chatwith Maxim Analyst Jason McCarthy, PhD

ATLANTA, GA , March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- GeoVax Labs, Inc . (Nasdaq: GOVX), a biotechnology company developing vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers, has been invited to present at Maxim Group’s 2nd annual Virtual Growth Conference to be held March 28-30, 2022.

During the conference, GeoVax’s Chairman and CEO, David Dodd, will present an update of GeoVax’s immunotherapy and vaccine research and development efforts, focusing on the Company’s COVID-19 and cancer immunotherapy Phase 2 clinical programs.

GeoVax’s Chief Scientific Officer, Mark Newman PhD, will also participate in a live fireside chat with Maxim’s Head of Biotechnology Research, Jason McCarthy, PhD, on March 30, 2022, discussing developments in cancer vaccines and immuno-oncology.

Investors can view GeoVax’s presentation and the fireside chat by registering for the conference here and can also request a 1x1 meeting with Mr. Dodd to be arranged following the conclusion of the conference.

About GeoVax

GeoVax Labs, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancer using novel proprietary platforms. GeoVax’s product pipeline includes two ongoing Phase 2 clinical trials of GEO-CM04S1 (formerly COH04S1) for COVID-19 as a universal booster vaccine to mRNA vaccines authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and as a primary vaccine for use in immunocompromised patients. In addition to GEO-CM04S1 for COVID-19, GeoVax is developing GEO-CM02 as a pan-coronavirus vaccine. The Company is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of Gedeptin® for treatment of head and neck cancer. Gedeptin® has been granted orphan drug status by the FDA. Additional research and development programs include preventive vaccines against Zika Virus, hemorrhagic fever viruses (Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa) and malaria, as well as immunotherapies for multiple solid tumors. The Company’s portfolio of wholly owned, co-owned, and in-licensed intellectual property stands at over 70 granted or pending patent applications spread over 20 patent families.

For additional information about GeoVax, visit our website: www.geovax.com .

Contact:

GeoVax Labs, Inc.

investor@geovax.com

678-384-7220