Solutions-II Announces Traci Easton as Senior Director of Marketing

LITTLETON, Colo., March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solutions-II, an award-winning Solution Provider specializing in Security, IT Managed Services, Hybrid Cloud, Data Management, Infrastructure, and Hybrid Maintenance solutions, announces the advancement of Traci Easton to Senior Director of Marketing. In this role, Easton will be responsible for leading marketing initiatives, digital marketing, corporate branding, and public relation communications with a focus on demand generation, thought leadership content, and enriching the client journey.

"Solutions-II is entering its 30th year of business, and we have been fortunate to have Traci bringing subject matter expertise, integrity, and passion as a core member of the team for nearly 19 of those years," said Todd Bowling, President/CEO. "Her expertise and innovation around marketing, automation, and social responsibility allow us to expand our market visibility and generate demand for our solutions as we enter a new phase of growth."

Easton is a highly qualified marketing professional with over 22 years of experience in strategy, branding, communications, and corporate social media within the IT industry. Her recognition is a result of her focus on providing valuable content and thought leadership while showcasing the success Solutions-II achieves partnering with its clients.

"I am thrilled about this upward opportunity within Solutions-II," said Traci Easton. "Solutions-II invests heavily in next-level IT solutions, partnering with their clients and a talented employee base. Solutions-II gives us the latitude to think outside the box, do what is right for our clients and community, and go beyond traditional marketing and branding initiatives to showcase our unique industry value. Solutions-II has built a culture where doing 'and then some' is both nurtured and encouraged."

About Solutions-II. Recognized for world-class innovation including the Adaptable Data Center®, a secure framework for digital transformation, cybersecurity, virtualization, business continuance, infrastructure, cloud, and professional services (including managed services) in the Data Center. Our knowledge, skills, and solutions installed within the Public Safety industry currently protect nearly 27 million citizens nationwide and our Casino Gaming practice spans clients from single property organizations to clients with locations worldwide.

Solutions-II is steadfast in our commitment to continuous education and growth. Our employees hold over 400 certifications, and we are proud of our notable achievements, most recently: CRN Security 100, MSP 500, Tech Elite 250, IBM Platinum Partner, Beacon Award Winner, Outstanding Security Partner, and more. Solutions-II has partnered with clients since 1992 as an extension of their IT teams; providing innovative services and solutions intertwined with our corporate virtues of Integrity, Passion, and Quality to keep them "Performing Ahead of the Curve." Learn more at http://www.Solutions-ii.com.

PR Contact: Traci J. Easton | Solutions-II, Inc. | (702) 802-6390 | Traci.Easton@Solutions-ii.com

Related Images











Image 1: Solutions II Senior Director of Marketing, Traci Easton

















Image 2









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment