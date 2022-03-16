Stephen Balik Named Vice President of General Glass International

SECAUCUS, N.J., March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- General Glass International (GGI), a national distributor of specialty glass and custom glass fabricator, has announced the promotion of Stephen Balik to Vice President. Balik joined the 122-year-old company in 2010 following his graduation from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology.

Balik began his career at GGI assuming ground level roles, first in estimating. He later progressed to project management, architectural sales, business development and marketing. Every position he has held within GGI has furthered his knowledge about the company, as well as its operations, products, and customers. His first-hand experience provides him a unique bird's eye view that is invaluable among senior officers.

Balik has been part of the Senior Leadership Team since 2014; in recent years, he joined GGI President David Balik and Executive Vice President Richard Balik on the Executive Management Board and has expanded his focus across the company's divisional and departmental activities.

As the Director of Architectural Sales and Marketing, Balik has been instrumental in expanding GGI's presence within the architectural and design community. He was one of the creators of the 'See What Glass Can Do' brand, and helped cultivate the wide-reaching recognition it has today.

In his new role, Balik will continue to lead marketing, product development, architectural and value-added sales. He will also assume a lead role on the company's employee engagement team, where he has built a group with the mission of rebranding and improving the company's human resource efforts in the areas of recruitment, training and development, and retention.

"From day one, Stephen has entrenched himself in learning every aspect of our business," said David Balik, President and CEO of GGI. "GGI is a fifth-generation family-owned company, founded on our shared values of providing our customers the best available products, innovative solutions, with the utmost care to quality and service. Stephen has embodied that mission in every position he's held and will continue to do so as he helps lead us into the future."

About GGI

For five generations, the Balik family has responded to the changing needs of the flat glass industry. From architectural glass to decorative and other specialty glass solutions, GGI sources globally, fabricates locally and distributes nationally, offering an unmatched selection of glass solutions and custom glass fabrication capabilities. Continuous investments in precision fabrication technology keep us at the forefront of the most complex execution of ideas in glass. To learn more visit www.generalglass.com or email us at info@generalglass.com.

