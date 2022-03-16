Verizon Partners with Kajeet to Extend Reach of BlueJeans Telehealth

What You Need to Know:



Driving partner growth and profitability, BlueJeans Telehealth is immediately available for sale through the channel to Kajeet’s U.S. Partners

BlueJeans Telehealth solution enhances global partner network with investments in healthcare to meet increasing customer demand for connected health solutions

BlueJeans Telehealth supports emerging use cases around clinical communications, remote patient monitoring (RPM), remote and rural medicine applications, and more



NEW YORK, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business today announced that BlueJeans Telehealth, a HIPAA-ready and intuitive virtual care platform, is now available through Kajeet to address increasing customer demand for connected health solutions that help improve the patient-provider relationship and increase partner growth and profitability.



To make BlueJeans Telehealth more accessible, Verizon has signed a U.S. distribution agreement with Kajeet, a leading provider of IoT connectivity, software and hardware solutions, to allow its channel partners access to BlueJeans Telehealth to build into connected health solutions that will help strengthen caregiver-patient communication, drive better patient outcomes, increase staff productivity, and help lower costs for healthcare providers.

“At Verizon, our aim is to drive healthcare transformation that helps our healthcare partners achieve better patient outcomes, save time, and money. This starts with improving the patient care experience,” said Alex Doyle, VP, Product Management, Verizon Business Group. “The Kajeet relationship was a natural progression and one that exemplifies our new approach to making connected healthcare solutions more readily accessible and better serve our partners and healthcare community more effectively and efficiently with BlueJeans Telehealth.”



As a complement to Kajeet’s existing solutions in the connected healthcare space, BlueJeans Telehealth will enable the company to offer high-quality, end-to-end telehealth solutions into the marketplace to address increasing customer demand for virtual care support in their digital health systems to help customers migrate from legacy systems to meet today’s connected healthcare needs. The partnership will positively enhance the product offerings for Kajeet’s network of healthcare customers who demand seamless video communication experiences.



“Kajeet is proud to support Verizon’s BlueJeans Telehealth offering, further extending our existing commercial partnership into the healthcare space. Kajeet can quickly and securely scale telehealth solutions like BlueJeans, combining devices, software, networks, and services. We believe solutions like BlueJeans can reduce per capita cost, improve population health and the care experience, especially among underserved populations,” said Ben Weintraub, President and COO at Kajeet.



Verizon is opening access to its award-winning BlueJeans Telehealth solution and making available new fixed and mobile wireless opportunities to support use cases around clinician communications with remote patient monitoring (RPM), remote and rural medicine applications, and more. Healthcare partners and their customers can benefit from access to Verizon’s robust ecosystem of networking, advanced communications, and security solutions, delivered in a way that best matches their buying preferences.

