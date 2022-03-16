ibex Welcomes John E. Thompson as Global Head of Sales and Janna Normington as Vice President of Utility Solutions 

WASHINGTON, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, today announced that BPO sales veteran John E. Thompson has joined ibex as Global Head of Sales and utilities industry sales expert Janna Normington has joined as Vice President of Utility Solutions.

Thompson and Normington bring to ibex deep industry expertise and sales leadership and will be responsible for accelerating sales growth in key markets and building on ibex’s 5-year trend of double-digit growth.

“We are delighted to welcome John and Janna to the growing ibex team,” said Bruce Dawson, Chief Sales and Client Services Officer. “Both are outstanding sales leaders with proven success in driving new opportunities and client relationships in key strategic markets. ibex is laser-focused on delivering the best CX for its clients through integrated omnichannel solutions geared for the digital-first marketplace.”

Thompson, a 15-year BPO industry veteran, is responsible for leading ibex’s new logo sales engine and increasing the velocity and size of new business deals. He has spent his career in sales; most recently Thompson led the North American Sales organization at Sitel. Prior to entering the BPO space, he ran his own accounts receivable organization. Thompson began his career selling SAAS software. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Colorado State University and a master’s from Creighton University.

Normington will drive ibex’s business in the utilities industry and help clients enhance their customer experience and amplify their brand across multiple channels. She previously worked with utilities at Kandela, where she cultivated utility partnerships and increased engagement. Prior to her work in the utility space, Normington worked at 20th Century Fox - Home Entertainment. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Loyola Marymount University and attended graduate school at California State University, Los Angeles.

About ibex

ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage, and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of 34 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next-generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthcare, fintech, utilities and logistics.

ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 35,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including its Wave X platform, to manage nearly 200 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn.

