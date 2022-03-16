RightHand Robotics™ Launches Partner Integrator Program for Robotic Piece-Picking Deployments

BOSTON, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RightHand Robotics , a leader in data-driven, autonomous robotic picking solutions for order fulfillment, announces the launch of its Partner Integrator program today, establishing an ecosystem for robotic piece-picking projects with complementary warehouse technologies and solution providers to meet the global demands of ecommerce order fulfillment. Element Logic , the world's first and largest AutoStore™ partner and one of Europe’s leading intralogistics companies, joins the program as its charter member. The two industry leaders combined efforts to create an order fulfillment solution that further automates the handling of goods for predictable, resilient, and cost-effective operations at scale.



The RightHand Robotics Partner Integrator program is the company’s flagship strategic partnership initiative that makes it easier for end customers to adopt robotic piece-picking working with their preferred automation suppliers. “The Partner Integrator program aligns business goals of system integrators, OEM technology providers, certified robot integrator partners, and other related sales alliance members. The program offers strategic, commercial, and technical engagement such that companies can develop and build comprehensive solutions that are Powered by RightHand RoboticsTM award-winning RightPick™ item handling technology ,” said Paul Eyre, Director of Global Channels at RightHand Robotics.



“At RightHand Robotics, we’ve learned that customers absolutely need two things: streamlined integration and overall system reliability. That’s why we have enjoyed developing this relationship with the Element Logic team, who share our commitment to delivering exceptional customer value built on leading robotics and AI technology,” said Leif Jentoft, co-founder and CSO of RightHand Robotics. “Together we are taking warehouse automation to the next level. We cannot think of a better partner to help us launch our new initiative.”

Through joint efforts, Element Logic introduced the eOperator , which enables automated handling of goods stored in AutoStore via RightPick core robotic picking technology, featuring RightPick TM AI software. The overall solution is under the control and management of eManager software developed by Element Logic, providing visibility and optimized performance. When a customer places an order online, this system transfers the proper item from its inventory storage location in the AutoStore cube storage zone directly into the outbound order container, completely robotically, without any manual touch. The eOperator can pick and place thousands of different products, fulfilling orders efficiently and correctly every time.

“We’re excited to formally become a member of the Partner Integrator program,” said Chief Commercial Officer, Håvard Hallås at Element Logic. “We chose to partner with RightHand Robotics for its breadth of robotic picking expertise and a straightforward approach to system integration. With surging online commerce placing great stress on fulfillment centers, now was the time to create a one-stop solution to ease our customers’ business pain. Our technology and AutoStore combined with the RightPick system creates a new future for warehouse automation. We believe this collaboration will establish a new benchmark for the intralogistics industry.”



eOperator has already been deployed in an AutoStore installation for Solar A/S, a leading European sourcing and service company in the electrical, plumbing, and ventilation sectors. Since the RightPick implementation, the company’s picking productivity has significantly increased, making it a firm believer in automation. Read the case study or watch the video . eOperator is also available at two demo centers in Kløfta, Norway and Bad Friedrichshall, Germany where customers have access to solutions experts, can experience the system in operation, and conduct pick tests with representative products.

To learn more:



MODEX 2022 : Meet the RightHand Robotics team at Booth #B8622, (Atlanta GA, March 28-31, 2022) and hear Håvard Hallås of Element Logic describe the solution in a scheduled “Piece Talk,” live at the RightHand Robotics booth, Tuesday, March 29, 11 AM EDT.



LogiMAT 2022 : See RightPick 3 presented by RightHand Robotics in Hall 7 stand A61, and see a demonstration of the eOperator system presented by Element Logic in Hall 1 stand H21 (Stuttgart, Germany, from May 31-June 2, 2022).

For pictures and videos of the RightPick system, please visit: RightHand Robotics Press Kit.

For pictures and videos of the eOperator solution, please visit: Modex 2022 Press Kit .

About RightHand Robotics

RightHand Robotics builds a data-driven intelligent picking platform, providing flexible and scalable automation for predictable order fulfillment. Their RightPick™ robotic piece-picking solution enables retailers to rise up to the new realities of online commerce. RightHand Robotics was founded in 2015 by a DARPA challenge-winning team from the Harvard Biorobotics Lab, the Yale GRAB Lab, and MIT, intent on bringing grasping intelligence powered by computer vision and applied machine learning to bear on real-world problems. The company is based in Somerville, Mass., outside of Boston. For more information, visit www.righthandrobotics.com/ or follow the company @RHRobotics .

About Element Logic

Since 1985, Element Logic® has been optimizing warehouse performance.

We have extensive experience in designing and installing tailor-made solutions that streamline our customers' workflow. Our robotic solutions, material handling systems, software and consulting services help improve our customers’ value chain, become more profitable and meet the end customer's expectation of fast delivery. We optimize warehouses of all sizes in a wide range of industries including electronic components, parts distribution, consumer electronics, 3PL, pharmaceuticals, apparel, sports equipment, and more. Element Logic is the world’s first, and largest AutoStore®-partner.

The company is owned by employees, with the European Private Equity company Castik Capital as the majority owner. Element Logic is headquartered in Norway and operates worldwide with a turnover of over EUR 200 million in 2021.

For more information about our automated warehousing solutions and services, go to www.elementlogic.net and follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn and Youtube .

