Audible Signs $1 Million Deal with 1Huddle

Newark, NJ, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1Huddle, a workforce tech company that onboards, upskills and develops employees through the use of science-backed, quick-burst mobile games, today announced it has closed a $1M deal with Audible, the leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling. The partnership will make 1Huddle’s offerings available to Audible employees through onboarding and continued corporate learning and development. This new contract will also provide select community organizations in Newark, where both companies are based, access to 1Huddle.

With the rise of remote work, 1Huddle’s gamified approach will help Audible launch new ways to train and develop its employees and move beyond traditional learning methods. 1Huddle will connect Audible employees to Audible’s mission, history and distinctive culture through unique and creative storytelling models, launching listening-based experiences and enlisting renowned creative talent to guide employees through their journey. The deal builds on the success of Audible’s existing partnership with 1Huddle focused on Customer Care onboarding, to the entire Audible community, as well as create new content focused on educating staff about Audible’s distinctive culture of Activate Caring.

“We are very excited to deepen our relationship with a company that stands for so many of the values we hold near and dear to our mission,” said Sam Caucci, Founder and CEO of 1Huddle. “Since arriving in Newark six years ago, thanks to Audible Founder and Executive Chairman Don Katz, we have been honored drive meaningful impact in this great American city. We hope that by opening up 1Huddle to deserving organizations across the city, we can continue to help fuel innovation in Newark for decades to come.”

“Data shows most traditional job training methods don’t work as well as they should, with learners forgetting up to 90 percent of what was taught within a week if there’s no meaningful reinforcement,” said Anne Erni, Chief People Officer at Audible. “With this in mind, it’s critical for companies to invest in out-of-box ways to ensure their workforce retains the information, skills, and knowledge they need to be primed for success. By working with 1Huddle, we hope to empower each and every one of our employees to reach their highest potential. Through this partnership, in concert with a robust list of other recent workforce initiatives, we are confident we can create a best-in-class company onboarding and engagement model for organizations around the world.”

A key investment of Newark Venture Partners (NVP), the early-stage venture capital fund launched by Audible’s Founder and Executive Chairman Don Katz, 1Huddle joined Audible in Newark to leverage NVP’s founder support resources. NVP’s national B2B investment platform is rooted in the mission to help grow the city’s innovation corridor while generating market rate returns by investing in fast growing B2B software companies. NVP’s investment in 1Huddle included strategic introductions to executives within the Audible C-suite, which led to the initial pilot project and a long term partnership between the companies.

As a reflection of both companies’ deep commitment to the city, Audible will also provide access to 1Huddle for a variety of Newark community organizations and nonprofits to accelerate skill development. These organizations include Covenant House of New Jersey, New Jersey Reentry Corporation, All-Stars Project of New Jersey, and more.

“We are proud to announce this partnership with our Newark neighbor, 1Huddle, which will be a transformational mechanism for Audible to provide our employees a deeper connection to our culture, while providing a practical way to incorporate Audible’s People Principles into onboarding and continued development—especially for employees who have joined us since our pivot to remote and hybrid work,” said Abhinav Mathur, Senior Vice President of the Global Center for Urban Development at Audible. “At Audible, we’ve made improving the lives of the communities in which we operate a defining principle. This partnership with 1Huddle contributes greatly to this work, giving organizations making a difference in Newark the opportunity to strengthen their own talent and, in turn, build a stronger city.”

About Newark Venture Partners

Newark Venture Partners (NVP) invests in the best in class, early stage B2B software founders based on data-driven and thematically oriented convictions, reinforced by industry insights and relationships. The fund includes a full-time growth team that supports portfolio entrepreneurs on sales, go-to-market strategies, and network building. Together, the NVP community is catalyzing the technology ecosystem in the City of Newark, while generating market-rate returns for an engaged network of limited partners. For more information visit Newark.VC

About 1Huddle

1Huddle is a workforce tech company that onboards, upskills, and develops employees through the use of science-backed quick-burst mobile games. With a mobile-first approach to preparing the modern worker, a mobile library of 3,000+ quick-burst employee skill games, an on-demand game marketplace that covers 16 unique workforce skill areas, and the option for personalized content, 1Huddle is changing the way organizations think about their training – from a one-time boring onboarding experience to a continuous motivational tool. Key clients include Loews Hotels, Novartis, Madison Square Garden, PIMCO, TAO Group, and the United States Air Force. To learn more about 1Huddle and its platform, please visit 1huddle.co.

About Audible, Inc.

Audible, Inc., an Amazon.com, Inc. subsidiary (NASDAQ:AMZN), is the leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling, offering customers a new way to enhance and enrich their lives every day. Audible content includes more than 700,000 audio programs from leading audiobook publishers, broadcasters, entertainers, magazine and newspaper publishers, and business information providers.