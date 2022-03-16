Chiesi USA donates more than $815,000 to local communities and nonprofits in 2021

CARY, N.C., March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chiesi USA, Inc. (key-A-zee), a Cary-based specialty pharmaceutical company, contributed more than $815,000 in 2021 through its Chiesi in the Community (CITC) corporate social responsibility (CSR) program. As an employee-led program, Chiesi employees supported 85 unique charitable organizations with 1,124 hours of time or donations in 2021.



“Chiesi in the Community was born from our desire to create positive change in the communities where we live and work. This year, we are proud to have continued our mission to support local nonprofits and organizations that serve those in need,” said Jon Zwinski, General Manager and CEO of Chiesi USA. “We could not do this without the dedication of our employees, who inspire us with their passion for making a difference. We are grateful for their active engagement to advance this program year after year.”

In 2021, Chiesi increased contributions to its local partners Inter-Faith Food Shuttle, Activate Good, Children’s Flight of Hope and Refugee Hope Partners to advance their efforts in food security, volunteer mobilization, medical care and financial stability. Some of this support was achieved through the Chiesi recurring partnership with the Durham Bulls as the 2021 Presenting Strikeout Sponsor, in which Chiesi donated for every home strikeout by the Bulls.

Through national and local partnerships, Chiesi also supported patient organizations in neonatology, critical care and cystic fibrosis. Its work with March of Dimes rose awareness and critical funds to nourish all aspects of motherhood, and its partnerships with five local NICUs included event sponsorship, product support and financial support for patients and their families. In addition to neonatology, Chiesi partnered with the Ronald McDonald House to sponsor two suites for families with children receiving care from local hospitals. Further, ongoing efforts with multiple cystic fibrosis-focused organizations, such as Boomer Esiason Foundation, Cystic Fibrosis Research Inc. and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, advanced research, deepened education and supported those affected by the condition.

Additionally, CITC continued to aid underserved children in the Triangle area as a Community Partner of the annual WRAL Coats for the Children clothing drive and through the Elementary Engage Program with Millbrook Elementary School, in which Chiesi provided employee volunteer and financial support for interactive physical education, supplemental learning materials, sustainable nutrition programs and outdoor learning and beautification initiatives.

Recognized as a Certified B CorporationTM in 2019, Chiesi demonstrates its commitment to meet the highest standards of social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability. The B CorpTM certification is provided by B Lab, a leading global sustainability nonprofit that assesses companies’ impact on workers, customers, community and environment.

About Chiesi USA

Chiesi USA, Inc., headquartered in Cary, North Carolina, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on commercialization of products for the hospital and target office-based specialties. The Company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of family-owned Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A, a global R&D-focused pharmaceutical company based in Parma, Italy. In the United States, the Company delivers therapies and enhances care for patients in the areas of acute cardiology, neonatology and cystic fibrosis. Recognized as a Certified B Corporation™, Chiesi is dedicated to improving the health and well-being of its communities through its employee-led corporate social responsibility program, Chiesi in the Community. Innovation, collaboration and impact are the cornerstones of the Chiesi culture. For more information, visit www.chiesiusa.com.

About Chiesi Group

Based in Parma, Italy, Chiesi is an international research-focused pharmaceuticals and healthcare group with over 85 years’ experience, operating in 30 countries with more than 6,000 employees (Chiesi Group). To achieve its mission of improving people’s quality of life by acting responsibly towards society and the environment, the Group researches, develops and markets innovative therapeutic solutions in its three focus areas: AIR (products and services that promote respiration, from new-born to adult populations), RARE (treatment for patients with rare and ultra-rare diseases) and CARE (products and services that support specialty care and consumer-facing self-care). The Group’s Research and Development center is based in Parma and works alongside 6 other important research and development hubs in France, the U.S., Canada, China, the UK and Sweden to pursue its pre-clinical, clinical and regulatory programs. Chiesi, since 2019, is the world’s largest B Corp certified pharmaceutical group. The global B Corp movement promotes business as a force for good. Moreover, Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. has changed in 2018 its legal status to a Benefit Corporation, by incorporating a double purpose for the creation of shared value, and to generate value for its business, for society and the environment. As a Benefit Corporation, Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. is required by law to include objectives of common benefit in its bylaws and to report annually in a transparent way. The Group is committed to becoming carbon neutral by the end of 2035.

For further information: www.chiesi.com.

Contacts

Media: FleishmanHillard, Elizabeth Comtois, (919) 334-3786, elizabeth.comtois@fleishman.com

Chiesi USA: Neha Suryavanshi, +1 (919) 678 6611 x1533, neha.suryavanshi@chiesi.com

PP-G-0839 v1.0

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/19fb64f7-d998-458d-af4a-54308f3fbfde