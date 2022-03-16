KeyedIn Announces Pre-release of KeyedIn Manufacturing 7.0, the First End-to-end Native Cloud ERP Solution with Fully Embedded Financials Including General Ledger

MINNEAPOLIS, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KeyedIn, a leader in SaaS development, today announced the pre-release of its highly anticipated version KeyedIn Manufacturing 7.0, an updated solution that merges manufacturing and financial applications into one ERP application. By providing end-to-end transaction management for sales, production, purchasing and finance, custom manufacturers can fulfill full ERP requirements on a single platform – streamlining and speeding the ERP processes unique to discrete manufacturing.



KeyedIn Manufacturing 7.0 is available immediately for its customers to test. Its “go live” date is slated for early May 2022.

While KeyedIn has offered general ledger (GL) in earlier versions of the software, 7.0 for the first time combines GL with a cloud-based ERP, resulting in the end-to-end full functionality needed to support businesses. The solution offers customers KeyedIn’s signature 360-degree real-time views of all processes, including CRM, Estimating, Quoting, Sales Orders, Work Orders, MES, MRP, Scheduling, Shipping/Receiving, Inventory Control, Mixed mode, Accounts Payable/Receivable, all with configurability and open architecture to support short- and long-term requirements and further digitization projects.

“Custom manufacturing requires specific components to support ‘management by exception’: agility, visibility and tools that turn walls into pathways from one important area of the business to another,” said Lauri Klaus, CEO of KeyedIn Solutions. “The release of 7.0 is the culmination of 10 years of work by KeyedIn’s team who have more than 100 years of custom manufacturing ERP application experience – and our customers will realize the advantages in very tangible ways.”

Beyond its innovative, embedded general ledger with a standard balance sheet, income statement, and trial balance, 7.0 offers numerous additional features/benefits not found in any other software designed for custom manufacturers. In addition to creating GL entries, customers can authorize bank-to-bank transfers; create quotes and sales orders for ship-to locations; and view deposits and invoices against sales orders. New, enhanced support for contact logs at the customer, opportunity and sales order levels helps optimize every step of the manufacturing process.

KeyedIn Manufacturing operates on .Net 5, the latest version of the Microsoft .Net framework, giving customers the additional advantages of .Net 5’s improved performance and assurance that the software will be maintained on the most advanced and well-supported platform now and well into the future.

“We’re extremely proud that KeyedIn Manufacturing is leading the pack with a deep combination of critical features, highlighted by full financial support including general ledger,” said Matthew Muldoon, Chief Product Officer at KeyedIn. “Version 7.0 embodies our commitment to offering the latest technology to support an ongoing evolution into a full integration of all aspects of custom manufacturing, such as global capability with multi-currency, our Microsoft Azure partnership, and multi-plant/location support – all within the first native cloud, end-to-end ERP.”

About KeyedIn

