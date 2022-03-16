Fortinet Expands Global Secure SD-WAN Presence with New Service Provider Partnerships

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

John Maddison, EVP of Products and CMO at Fortinet

“Fortinet has been a leader in SD-WAN ever since we became the first vendor to blend advanced security and connectivity into a unified solution. Our security-driven networking approach to SD-WAN securely interconnects all offices to every datacenter, multi-cloud, and SaaS environment and serves as the foundation of a Zero Trust Edge architecture. We’re pleased to support our global MSSP partners in meeting their customers’ most pressing needs, including enabling work-from-anywhere and accelerating digital innovation.”

Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced five new service providers – Etihad Atheeb Telecom Company “GO,” Microland, Radius Telecoms, Inc., Spectrotel, and TIME dotCom – have added Fortinet Secure SD-WAN to their managed service portfolios. Fortinet’s industry-leading Secure SD-WAN solution and integration with the Fortinet Security Fabric supports MSSPs in delivering a simplified network architecture with accelerated security, all powered by one operating system to achieve operational efficiencies everywhere from the datacenter to multi-cloud environments to SaaS locations.

MSSPs Applying Security-Driven Networking to Every Edge

Digital acceleration has driven organizations to adopt and implement a wide range of new technologies and practices to improve business agility and employee productivity. Coupled with today’s Work-from-Anywhere world, where users move between on-premises locations, interconnected branch locations, home offices, and temporary locations during travel, the enterprise attack surface is growing at an exponential pace and threat exposure is at an all-time high.

MSSPs are continuing to choose Fortinet Secure SD-WAN and the Fortinet Security Fabric to help their customers apply Security-Driven Networking – the convergence of networking and security – to every edge and establish highly dynamic networks without compromising the protection of critical data. By weaving zero trust principles into all edges – a strategy known as “Zero Trust Edge” – Fortinet helps ensure that Security-Driven Networking is applied everywhere a user is located.

Third-Party Recognition of Fortinet Secure SD-WAN

Fortinet Secure SD-WAN is the only solution that integrates SD-WAN, next-generation firewall (NGFW), advanced routing, and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) proxy functions, and has recently received a number of recognitions from industry analysts:

In addition to these recognitions from the analyst community, five new service providers have recently launched managed SD-WAN services powered by Fortinet; here’s what these new MSSP partners are saying about Fortinet Secure SD-WAN:

“Expanding our portfolio with Fortinet Secure SD-WAN will allow our customers to benefit from a flexible and scalable solution that delivers improved security posture and network performance.”

- Yahya Saleh Al Mansour, CEO at Etihad Atheeb Telecom Company “GO”

“As a global MSSP and professional services partner of Fortinet, Microland offers a suite of highly differentiated service offerings for SD-WAN, SD-Branch and full SASE to enterprise clients that leverage Fortinet’s award-winning integrated, security-driven networking technology operated by our accredited Network Assurance Platform. This translates to a unique and powerful combination that has the potential to accelerate the client’s transformation program by over 30%, deliver 25% greater operational efficiency and significantly improve user experience. Together, we have helped clients across diverse industries such as environmental services, transportation, and retail to deploy at over 4,000 cumulative global sites reducing overall TCO by up to 65% and driving significant improvements in customer experience and business productivity.”

- Robert Wysocki, Senior Vice President and Global Client Solutions Leader - Networks & Cybersecurity at Microland

“Radius has been providing ICT solutions for the top corporations in the Philippines for over two decades. As we support and accelerate the business growth of our clients in key industry segments such as BPO, banking, and retail, it is imperative for us to partner with top-notch and world-class solution providers. Fortinet Secure SD-WAN complements our suite of security solution bundles and works perfectly with our data and internet connectivity services. And in light of the growing online security and digitalization challenges, our partnership with Fortinet supports us in addressing and providing the best security solutions for our business customers.”

- Quiel Delgado, CEO and President at Radius Telecoms, Inc.

“Spectrotel has defined the Next Generation Aggregator class by leveraging our partnerships with industry leaders to seamlessly weave the most effective, leading-edge technologies into every solution we craft. Fortinet’s security-driven networking approach to SD-WAN is the killer app for customers seeking best-in-class security and SD-WAN in a single solution. With the addition of our Fortinet-powered SD-WAN gateway, Spectrotel’s Secure SD-WAN solution has quickly become the platform of choice for enterprise customers needing nationwide, quality connectivity with full application layer security to internet and cloud platforms.”

- Ross Artale, President and COO at Spectrotel

“Businesses want secure solutions integrated from the ground up. Our customers sleep soundly knowing that TIME has partnered with Fortinet, a leader in security and networking solutions. In addition to Fortinet’s security-driven networking technology, our triple MEF-certified network is also the first to have passed the Malaysian banking and financial sector’s stringent Network Resilience and Risk Assessment Audit based on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (Central Bank of Malaysia) Risk Management in Technology (RMiT) policy. In short, what we have done is integrate TIME’s high-quality service with Fortinet’s industry-leading technology, delivering the most robust and secure SD-WAN solution in the Malaysian market.”

- Kit Au, Executive Vice President of Enterprise Business at TIME dotCom

Additional Resources

About Fortinet

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) makes possible a digital world that we can always trust through its mission to protect people, devices, and data everywhere. This is why the world’s largest enterprises, service providers, and government organizations choose Fortinet to securely accelerate their digital journey. The Fortinet Security Fabric platform delivers broad, integrated, and automated protections across the entire digital attack surface, securing critical devices, data, applications, and connections from the data center to the cloud to the home office. Ranking #1 in the most security appliances shipped worldwide, more than 565,000 customers trust Fortinet to protect their businesses. And the Fortinet NSE Training Institute, an initiative of Fortinet’s Training Advancement Agenda (TAA), provides one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry to make cyber training and new career opportunities available to everyone. Learn more at https://www.fortinet.com, the Fortinet Blog, or FortiGuard Labs.

