Outlook on the Mobile Power Plant Global Market to 2026 - Featuring General Electric, Siemens, Kawasaki Heavy Industries and Atlas Corporation Among Others

Dublin, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Mobile Power Plant Market: Size, Trends & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an in-depth analysis of the Global mobile power plant market by value, by application, by region, etc. The report provides a regional analysis of the mobile power plant market, including the following regions: Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and South America. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the mobile power plant market.



The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall mobile power plant market has also been forecasted for the period 2022-2026, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



The global mobile power plant market is concentrated. The key players of the global mobile power plant market are General Electric Co, Siemens AG, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., and Atlas Corporation (APR Energy Ltd) are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

A power plant is a type of industrial facility that produces electricity using primary energy. Most power plants rely on one or more generators to convert mechanical energy into electrical energy in order to offer electricity to the electrical grid for societal requirements. A mobile power plant is a type of electric power plant that often has all its equipment placed on transport trucks, which is used to generate temporary electrical power or to meet emergency power needs in the events. The mobile power plant is advantageous as these are primarily helps in meeting the shifting demands quickly with operating budget, manages the aging infrastructure as it repairs cost-effectively, and helps in improving emissions and environmental compliance. The mobile power plant market can be segmented on the basis of application (oil & gas, emergency power, and remote area electrification).



While most of the industries worldwide suffered a negative impact of COVID-19, the mobile power plant market witnessed a mixed impact on it. Initially, the market witnessed a drop in the demand, since most of the businesses shut down worrying about the spread of COVID-19 virus, during the first half of 2020, there was a fall in energy demand. However, later in the year 2020, the market tried recover where the demand for fossil fuel power generators declined and demand for renewable energy increased. Post-COVID scenario also experienced the prolonged impact of COVID-19 resulting in global energy crisis, which likely to provide positive impact on the global mobile power plant market, by driving the demand of the product in coming years.



The mobile power plant market has increased during the years 2018-2021 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2022-2026. The global mobile power plant market is expected to increase due to the rapid construction prevalence, rapid urbanization, power infrastructure gaps, rising need for prompt disaster relief services, growing demand for mobile power plants among utility companies, rapid industrial activities prevalence, and growing emphasis on providing power access to remote locations. Yet the market faces some challenges such as, absence of fuel in remote areas, increased awareness about environmental degradation, high investment on initial installation, etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Mobile Power Plant Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Mobile Power Plant Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Mobile Power Plant Market by Application (Oil & Gas, Emergency Power, and Remote Area Electrification)

3.1.3 Global Mobile Power Plant Market by Region (Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and South America)

3.2 Global Mobile Power Plant Market: Application Analysis

3.2.1 Global Emergency Power Mobile Power Plant Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Oil & Gas Mobile Power Plant Market by Value

3.2.3 Global Remote Area Electrification Mobile Power Plant Market by Value



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Middle East & Africa Mobile Power Plant Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 Middle East & Africa Mobile Power Plant Market by Value

4.2 Asia Pacific Mobile Power Plant Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 Asia Pacific Mobile Power Plant Market by Value

4.3 North America Mobile Power Plant Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 North America Mobile Power Plant Market by Value

4.4 Europe Mobile Power Plant Market: An Analysis

4.4.1 Europe Mobile Power Plant Market by Value

4.5 South America Mobile Power Plant Market: An Analysis

4.5.1 South America Mobile Power Plant Market by Value



5. Impact of COVID

5.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Mobile Power Plant Market

5.1.1 Fall in Electricity Demand

5.1.2 Global Energy Crisis

5.1.3 Fall in Demand for Fossil Based Energy

5.1.4 Increasing Demand for Renewables Electricity



6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Driver

6.1.1 Rapid Construction Prevalence

6.1.2 Rapid Urbanization

6.1.3 Rise in Need for Prompt Disaster Relief Services

6.1.4 Rapid Industrial Activities Prevalence

6.1.5 Utility Companies Turn to Mobile Power Plants to Offer Continuous Service

6.1.6 Growing Focus on Providing Power Access to Remote Locations

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Absence Of Fuel In Remote Areas

6.2.2 Increased Awareness about Environmental Degradation

6.2.3 High Investment on Initial Installation

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Increasing Demand for Mobile Power Plants that Can Run on Alternative Fuels

6.3.2 Technology Advancements in Decommissioning

6.3.3 Digitalization & Automation in Mobile Power Plant

6.3.4 Increasing Demand for Floating Mobile Power Plant



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Mobile Power Plant Market Players: A Financial Comparison

7.2 Global Mobile Power Plant Market Players: Research & Development Expenses Comparison



8. Company Profiles

8.1 General Electric Co

8.1.1 Business Overview

8.1.2 Financial Overview

8.1.3 Business Strategy

8.2 Siemens AG

8.2.1 Business Overview

8.2.2 Financial Overview

8.2.3 Business Strategy

8.3 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

8.3.1 Business Overview

8.3.2 Financial Overview

8.3.3 Business Strategy

8.4 Atlas Corporation (APR Energy Ltd.)

8.4.1 Business Overview

8.4.2 Financial Overview

8.4.3 Business Strategy

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8yq7tk