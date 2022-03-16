New York, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Anti-Thyroid Drugs Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06245007/?utm_source=GNW

32 billion in 2021 to $2.42 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $2.72 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.0%.



The anti-thyroid drugs market consists of sales of anti-thyroid drugs and related services which are used for the treatment of hyperthyroidism.Hyperthyroidism is caused by over production of thyroid hormones in children, adults and pregnant women.



Anti-thyroid class of drugs are also called thionamides which block the formation of thyroid hormone from over active thyroid gland.



The main types of anti-thyroid drugs are thionamides (inhibition of hormone synthesis) and iodides (inhibition of hormone release).Thionamide drugs pharmacologically normalise thyroid hormone levels.



The drugs are administered through oral, intravenous, and others that are distributed by wholesaler/distributors, retail chain, online distribution, and others.



North America was the largest region in the anti-thyroid drugs market in 2021.Middle East is expected to be the fargest growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Graves’ disease is one of the direct causes of hyperthyroidism and the incidence of Graves’ disease increasing.According to a research study published in 2020, in developed countries, Graves’ disease (GD) is the most common cause of hyperthyroidism.



It is more common between the ages of 30 and 60, and women are 5–10 times more likely than men.Genetic predisposition accounts for 79% of the risk for GD, while environmental factors account for 21%.



Owing to the rising number of Grave’s disease, people suffering from hyperthyroidism is also increasing. This results in the overall growth in the demand for anti-thyroid drugs thereby driving the market.



The anti-thyroid drugs market is being restrained by the side effects of medication used to treat hyperthyroidism condition.There are many side effects associated with the medication used to treat hyperthyroidism.



For instance, according to a study it was found that two most commonly used anti-thyroid medications propylthiouracil (PTU) and methimazole (MMI) causes hepatotoxicity and death in children and major abnormalities in the fetus.



Associations for thyroid care are launching initiatives to spread more awareness about thyroid disorders, update on the recent treatment methods and other summaries regarding various research on thyroid disorders.In the USA, nearly 60% of population suffering from hyperthyroidism are unaware and remain undiagnosed.



To curb these issues, associations including American Thyroid Association (ATA) are making an impact by educating people about thyroid disorders.Similarly, the Thyroid foundation of Canada has also initiated awareness to awaken public interest and awareness about thyroid diseases including hyperthyroidism.



Other associations that are launching initiatives and awareness programs include American Academy of Otolaryngology, British Thyroid Foundation among others.



The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06245007/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________