Bring on the Bodycons: Introducing Cacique Intimates’ New Totally Smooth Full Coverage Bra

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lane Bryant’s exclusive intimate apparel brand Cacique Intimates has introduced a bra that is the ultimate top drawer game-changer. A bra that is the answer to a style struggle many women have faced for years: visible bra lines under her outfit of the day. Meet the new Totally Smooth Full Coverage Bra: 360 degrees of smoothing support combined with the ultimate all-day comfort for which Cacique Intimates is known.



The Totally Smooth Full Coverage Bra is an essential solution that provides support yet is practically invisible under more fitted tops and dresses, ensuring the wearer looks incredible from every angle. A combined ultra-thin neckline, raw cut invisible edges, and higher wings for no side spill make the Totally Smooth Full Coverage Bra a disappearing act in the best way.

With a Fit for Curves philosophy, it’s Cacique Intimates’ mission to ensure customers look and feel beautiful by providing intimate apparel that is as insanely comfortable as it is jaw-droppingly gorgeous. Cacique’s secret to ensuring the perfect fit is a “fit database” of 2,000 women who wear test every Cacique bra and panty in the design phase to ensure they are worthy of customers’ curves.

“Cacique Intimates has an experienced and passionate team with a reputation for creating gorgeous intimate apparel that loves our customers’ curves,” said Gill Heer, SVP of Intimate Apparel Design for Cacique. “The proof is in the more than 150 million bras sold. We know curves…and we’re confident that customers will fall in love with the new Totally Smooth Full Coverage Bra.”

The Totally Smooth Full Coverage Bra is available in band sizes 36-50 and cup sizes C-H. The bra retails for $54.95 (solid colors) $62.95 (prints).

Continue to stay in the know regarding what’s new at Lane Bryant and Cacique Intimates by following along on social media:

Lane Bryant & Cacique Intimates

Facebook: facebook.com/lanebryant & facebook.com/caciqueintimates

Instagram: @lanebryant & @caciqueintimates

Hashtag: #CreateYourLane

About Lane Bryant®: Lane Bryant is the nation's leading women's special size apparel brand, empowering customers to create their lane, their own way by providing stylish and high-quality fashion in sizes 10-40. The Lane Bryant assortment includes a wide selection of fashion-forward apparel as well as accessories, footwear, hosiery, LIVI activewear and Cacique® intimate apparel. Cacique offers beautiful, sexy and modern intimates for women including everyday panties, bras and sleep, lounge and swimwear, as well as Seriously Sexy intimate apparel. Cacique offers sizes 12-36; bras are offered in band sizes in 34-54 and cup sizes B-K.

Lane Bryant fashions and Cacique Intimates are available nationwide at nearly 450 Lane Bryant stores and online at lanebryant.com and cacique.com .

Lane Bryant Press Contact:

PublicRelations@lanebryant.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b993774d-12c8-460e-8bdc-820281382b20