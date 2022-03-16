New York, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Colorectal Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06245004/?utm_source=GNW





The global colorectal cancer drugs market is expected to grow from $12.77 billion in 2021 to $13.60 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $16.43 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.9%.



The colorectal cancer drugs market consists of sale of colorectal cancer drugs.Colorectal cancer (CRC) or bowel cancer, is the cancer affecting large intestine and the rectum.



They are also named, colon tumor or rectal cancer depending upon where they begin.



The main types of colorectal cancer drugs are vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitors, epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitors, programmed cell death protein 1/PD1 ligand 1 (PD1/PDL1) inhibitors, BRAF or MEK inhibitors, tyrosine kinase (TKI) inhibitors, and immunomodulators.Vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) are drugs that block VEGF and VEGFR activity.



The various classes of drugs include immunotherapy, chemotherapy, and others that are distributed by hospitals pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and others.



North America was the largest region in the colorectal cancer drugs market in 2021.Middle East is expected to be the fargest growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The number of colorectal cancer worldwide has been increasing.According to the American Cancer Society (ACS), there were around 101,420 new cases of colon cancer and around 44,180 new cases of rectal cancer registered in the USA in 2019.



The diagnosed incident cases of colorectal cancer are expected to increase by 27.3% to 672,400 cases by 2037. The reason for this increase can be attributed to factors such as low-fiber diet, obesity, consumption of alcohol and tobacco amongst others. The increase in number of colorectal cases will add to the overall size of the global colorectal cancer drugs market.



Increasing use of biologics and targeted therapies restrains the bladder cancer drugs market.Biologic therapy uses a body’s immune system to fight cancer rather than chemical drugs which reduces the body’s immune power.



Targeted therapies block the growth and spreading of colorectal cancer even in stage IV where chemical drugs are ineffective.For example, some targeted therapies that have been approved to treat colorectal cancer include bevacizumab, cetuximab and panitumumab.



The advantages of biologics drugs and targeted therapies over conventional chemical drugs might negatively influence the market.



Targeted therapies have already begun to extend the lifespan of metastatic Colorectal cancer patients compared with chemotherapy-only therapy.Target therapy includes hormone therapies, gene expression modulators, apoptosis inducers, angiogenesis inhibitors, immunotherapies, signal transduction inhibitors, and toxin delivery molecules.



Targeted therapy is attaining importance due to its specificity toward cancer cells, while sparing the toxicity to off-target cells. Opdivo and Keytruda are examples of targeted therapies.



The colorectal cancer industry is governed by regulatory framework laid down by agencies such as US Food and Administration Agency (FDA), European Medicines Agency (EMA), American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), and others.For instance, FDA’s recommendation for colorectal cancer drugs industry in the form of guidelines are mentioned within the CFR ’s (Code for Federal Regulations) title number 21 under part 312, that contains sub-parts from A to I.



The sub-part E deals with the procedures designed to push the development, evaluation, and marketing of drugs related to therapies aimed to treat persons with life-threatening and illnesses such as colorectal cancer. It also includes guidelines for the monitoring and evaluation of clinical trials of colorectal cancer drugs and other cancer drugs by agency officials to determine whether new treatments are safe and effective, or better than existing treatments.



In April 2019, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, an American pharmaceutical company got the approval to acquire Celgene corporation for $74 billion.The transaction is expected to create a leading specialty company which would address the needs of patients with cancer, inflammatory and immunologic disease and cardiovascular disease through high-value innovative medicines and leading scientific capabilities.



Celgene corporation, a company that develops medicines for cancer and inflammatory disorders, was founded in 1996 and has its headquarters in the USA.



The countries covered in the colorectal cancer drugs market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.





