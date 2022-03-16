Global Graphene Quantum Dots (GQDs) Market to Garner a Revenue of USD 15673.2 Thousand by 2030 and Grow with a CAGR of 22.93% During 2021-2030; Growing Applications of GQDs as Contrast Agents for Medical Imaging to Drive Market Growth

New York, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The coronavirus pandemic, which has taken lives of 5911081 people as of 24th of February 2022, and has recorded 428511601 confirmed cases till the same period, according to the statistics by the World Health Organization (WHO), has had several deadly variants to date that caused the disease to worsen amongst humans. The Delta variant (B.1.617.2), which was known to be more transmissible than the Alpha variant (B.1.1.7), and was the reason for the 2nd wave of the pandemic across several nations globally, raised major concerns among the patients infected with the virus. The Delta variant was known to cause issues related to the lungs as well as other biological functions of the human body and required constant monitoring and diagnosis for the treatment of the disease.

Kenneth Research has recently released a report on “ Global Graphene Quantum Dots (GQDs) Market ” which includes a detailed analysis of the regulatory and standards landscape, as well as the industry risk analysis during the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2030. The market research report further includes a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on market growth, along with the study of the market dynamics. Besides this, the study of the market competitors and their product offerings is also included in the report.

Globally, the rising concern for the prevalence of different types of diseases has raised the need amongst healthcare scientists to develop and adopt advanced medical imaging technologies for the early diagnosis and treatment of the diseases. According to the statistics by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the total number of computed tomography (CT) exams per 1000 inhabitants in the United States, Korea, Turkey, and France, increased from 245.5, 174.8, 174.8, and 188.7 respectively in the year 2015 to 278.5, 248.8, 234.9, and 199.0 respectively in the year 2019. In addition to this, the statistics also stated that the number of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) units per 100000 inhabitants in the United States, Germany, Korea, and Finland, increased from 34.460, 28.660, 23.370, and 21.160 respectively in the year 2012 to 39.240, 34.470, 30.090, and 27.380 respectively in the year 2018.

Get a Sample PDF of This Report @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10352356

Graphene quantum dots (GQDs) are a zero-dimensional (0D) nanomaterial of the carbon family that has displayed promising results for bioimaging applications. The growing concern for different types of diseases worldwide and the increasing need for advanced diagnostics is expected to drive the need for different types of diagnostic imaging technologies and processes, which is anticipated to drive the growth of the global graphene quantum dots (GDQs) market during the forecast period. The market generated a revenue of USD 2058.0 Thousand in the year 2020 and is further expected to reach a revenue of USD 15673.2 Thousand by the end of 2030, by growing with a CAGR of 22.93% during the forecast period.

The growth of the global graphene quantum dots (GDQs) market can also be attributed to the growing cases of cancer disease worldwide and the rising use of GQDs for cancer therapeutics. According to the WHO, in the year 2020, around 10 Million deaths were registered due to cancer. Amongst these, lung cancer was the most common cause of cancer death, registering a death count of 1.80 Million in the same year. On the other hand, GQDs have been actively integrated with other imaging modalities, such as optical coherence tomography (OCT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and photoacoustic imaging (PAI) among others in recent years, backed by the intrinsic fluorescence properties of the compound. Moreover, recent advancements in the field have led to the development of different GQD-based contrast agents, that have been developed for dual-modal Fl/MRI, Fl/OCT, and Fl/PAI imaging. Besides this, a covalent conjugation of diethylenetriaminepentaacetic acid gadolinium (Gd-GQDs), which were then decorated with FA receptor (folate-GdGQDs), displayed promising results as a nanotheranostic agent for dual-modal imaging-guided targeted cancer chemotherapy.

To Gain More Insights into the Global Graphene Quantum Dots (GQDs) Market Analysis, Browse Summary of the Research Report @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/report-details/graphene-quantum-dots-gqds-market/10352356



The global graphene quantum dots (GDQs) market is segmented on the basis of region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Among the market in these countries, the market in the Asia Pacific generated the largest revenue of USD 750.4 Thousand in the year 2020 and is further expected to garner a revenue of USD 6284.6 Thousand by the end of 2030. The market in the region is also anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 24.1% during the forecast period. One of the major factors anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the region is the growing use of graphene quantum dots (GQDs) as a candidate for light-emitting diodes (LEDs), backed by its tunable luminescence, superior photostability, low toxicity, and chemical resistance properties. LEDs are widely used in the manufacturing of different types of displays. The presence of several display manufacturers in the region, along with several countries in the region being the largest exporters of display products, are further anticipated to contribute to the market growth in the region. According to the statistics by the International Trade Center (ITC), the value of exports of indicator panels with liquid crystal devices (LCDs) or light-emitting diodes (LEDs) in China grew from USD 700489 Thousand in the year 2011 to USD 1010201 Thousand in the year 2019. The market in the region is further segmented by country into Japan, South Korea, China, India, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. Among the market in these countries, the market in South Korea touched the largest revenue of USD 1685.8 Thousand in the year 2030, up from a revenue of USD 200.2 Thousand in the year 2020. Moreover, the market in China is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 26.4% during the forecast period.

On the other hand, the market in North America registered the second-largest revenue of USD 605.3 Thousand in the year 2020 and is further projected to display the largest revenue of USD 4786.2 Thousand by the end of 2030. The market in the region is further segmented by country into the United States and Canada. Out of the market in these countries, the market in the United States is anticipated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2030 and also grow with the highest CAGR of 23.59% during the forecast period.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10352356

The global graphene quantum dots (GDQs) market is segmented on the basis of application into bio-imaging, cancer therapeutics, temperature sensing, drug delivery, LEDs lighter converters, and others. Among these segments, the temperature sensing segment generated the largest revenue of USD 644.7 Thousand in the year 2020 and is further expected to touch USD 5676.8 thousand by the end of 2030. The segment is also anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 24.7% during the forecast period. In the Asia Pacific, the segment generated the largest revenue of USD 243.6 Thousand in the year 2020 and is further expected to touch USD 2353.7 Thousand by the end of 2030 by growing with the highest CAGR of 25.9% during the forecast period. On the other hand, in North America, the segment is expected to touch the largest revenue of USD 1721.2 Thousand by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of USD 188.7 Thousand in the year 2020.

The global graphene quantum dots (GDQs) market is further segmented on the basis of end-user into consumer, commercial, healthcare, defense, and others. Among these segments, the healthcare segment generated the largest revenue of USD 917.6 Thousand in the year 2020 and is further expected to touch USD 7227.3 Thousand by the end of 2030. In the Asia Pacific, the segment is expected to garner the largest revenue of USD 2911.5 Thousand by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of USD 336.0 Thousand in the year 2020. Moreover, in Europe, the segment registered the largest revenue of USD 249.1 Thousand in the year 2020 and is further expected to touch USD 1777.6 Thousand by the end of 2030.

Enquiry before Buying This Report @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10352356

The global graphene quantum dots (GDQs) market is also segmented on the basis of form.

Global Graphene Quantum Dots (GQDs) Market, Segmentation by Form

Liquid

Powder

Some of the prominent industry leaders in the global graphene quantum dots (GQDs) market that are included in our report are Merck KGaA, NANOCHEMAZONE, Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., American Elements, ACS Material, LLC, Graphene Square Inc., Strem Chemicals, Inc., Dotz Nano Limited, Green Science Alliance Co., Ltd., and others.

Browse More Related Report:

Mesenchymal Stem Cell (MSC) Market Segmentation by Treatment Type (Autologous and Allogeneic); by Product & Service (Cell Sourcing, Culture & Cryopreservation, and Others); by Source of Isolation (Bone Marrow, Cord Blood, Peripheral Blood, Lungs, and Others); by Application (Disease Modelling, Oncology Disorders, Drug Development & Discovery, Stem Cell Banking, Tissue Engineering, and Others); by Stem Cells Indication (Cardiovascular Disease, Liver Disease, Cancer, and Others)-Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2031

Myasthenia Gravis (MG) Disease Market Segmentation by Treatment [(Medication (Cholinesterase, Inhibitors, Corticosteroids, and Immunosuppressant), Surgery, Therapy (Thymectomy, Monoclonal Antibody, Plasmapheresis, and Intravenous immunoglobulin), and Others)]; and by End-Users (Hospitals, Clinics, Retail Pharmacies, and Others)-Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2031

Nanomechanical Testing Market Size study, by Offerings (Software, and Hardware), by End-Use Applications (Life Science, Industrial Manufacturing, Material Development, and Semiconductor Manufacturing) and Regional Forecasts 2019-2026

Global Tracheostomy Products Market Size study, by Type (Tracheostomy Tubes, Tracheostomy Ventilation Accessories, Tracheostomy Clean & Care Kits, Other Accessories), By Technique (Surgical Tracheostomy, Percutaneous Dilatational Tracheostomy), by End User (Hospitals and Surgery Centers, Ambulatory Care Centers, Home Care Settings, Research Laboratories, and Academic Institutes) and Regional Forecasts 2019-2026

Global Surface Disinfectant Market Size study, by Composition (Quaternary Ammonium, Alcohols, Chlorine, Hydrogen Peroxide), Type (Liquids, Sprays, Wipes), Application (In-house, Instrument), End-User (Hospital, Diagnostic, Research Labs) and Regional Forecasts 2019-2026

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a leading service provider for strategic market research and consulting. We aim to provide unbiased, unparalleled market insights and industry analysis to help industries, conglomerates, and executives to take wise decisions for their future marketing strategy, expansion and investment, etc. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds. Our out of box thinking helps our clients to take wise decision so as to avoid future uncertainties.

Contact for more Info:

AJ Daniel

Email: info@kennethresearch.com

U.S. Phone: +1 313 462 0609