Konica Minolta’s AccurioJet KM-1e Enables Commercial Printer to Keep Up with Customer Demand

Ramsey, NJ, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta), a leader in industrial and commercial printing and packaging solutions, is pleased to announce the installation of its AccurioJet KM-1e LED UV Inkjet Press at Mercury Print Productions (Mercury), a 53-year-old printer in Rochester, New York. In addition to producing a wide range of print, finishing, fulfillment, mailing/variable data, multimedia and packaging, Mercury merges print media with cutting-edge digital content and distribution to provide its customers with innovative solutions.

Mercury’s largest segment of business is the production of educational products for in-classroom use. In addition to books of all sizes, projects include flash card sets, the complexities of which were becoming increasingly common, including unique collating. Collated card sets can be comprised of 200 different cards, which became a major consideration when management was in the market for a new press, as job requirements caused a great deal of work in the finishing department. An early adopter of inkjet technology, Mercury’s new requirements for a press also included exceptional reliability, low cost of operation, large sheet size and productivity.

According to Mercury, installation of the AccurioJet KM-1e was the ‘one of the fastest ramp ups they have experienced.’ The press has eliminated steps in the bindery such as trimming and collating, as well as in the finished product. The AccurioJet KM-1e produces the volume Mercury needs, with a large sheet size that enables the ability to run multi-up and collate, resulting in cost and time savings. Ease of operation was a huge plus, with the technology requiring minimal support from a labor standpoint, and really allowing it to ‘come out of the gate running.’ Mercury is impressed with the AccurioJet KM-1e’s quality of technology, as well as its flexibility from a substrates standpoint. The company saw results almost immediately, reporting increased uptime and reliability, and looks forward to growing its reach within the education sector.

“The willingness of Konica Minolta to serve our needs every step of the way made the acquisition of our AccurioJet KM-1e a really positive experience,” said Christian Schamberger, President, Mercury Print Productions. “They made it easy from a contractual standpoint, and truly stand by their product with exceptional service. The Konica Minolta team does it right, and we are excited to continue to grow our relationship and obtain additional equipment.”

Due to previous equipment not keeping up with customer demand and other challenges experienced during the pandemic, Mercury was outsourcing work to another printer in the area with an AccurioJet KM-1e. Now with its own AccurioJet KM-1e installed, the company was able to bring outsourced work back in house, saving time and money and increasing profitability for book printing.

“We researched and considered other products, including other inkjet presses and laser equipment, but we had first-hand experience with the device’s capabilities and proven technology,” added Schamberger. “The AccurioJet KM-1e allowed us to take full advantage of its horse power for ripping and streamlining the back end. Our customers love the high quality output; we haven’t had one complaint or rejected job.

By printing materials in house, Mercury is pleased to be able to reduce emissions related to transporting materials for outsourcing. The company is extremely focused on sustainability, purchasing paper that is manufactured in a way that is environmentally friendly and reduces waste whenever possible. With the AccurioJet KM-1e, Mercury enjoys the positive impact of being able to print only what it needs.

“Mercury Print Productions is a long-established printer with a reputation for high quality and excellent customer service, and we are honored they have placed their trust in us to help grow their business,” said Bill Troxil, Senior Vice President, Strategic Business Development, Konica Minolta. “The fact that this long-time inkjet user decided to add the KM-1e is a huge statement, and we knew we could provide a reliable inkjet press that produces the volume they need.”

The Konica Minolta AccurioJet KM-1e is a 29-inch sheet-fed UV inkjet press. The KM-1e can produce up to 3,000 sheets per hour on a wide range of paper thicknesses, from 0.06 to 0.6mm. The press prints on various media, including clear film, metallic media, canvas and embossed paper.

Learn more about Konica Minolta’s AccurioJet KM-1e LED UV Inkjet Press here.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is a leader in industrial and commercial printing and packaging solutions. With a comprehensive portfolio of production print offerings, it delivers the latest innovations in printing, applications and expertise. Its All Covered IT Services division offers a range of IT strategy, support, and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for fourteen consecutive and received Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year Award and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Award for its bizhub i-Series. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine years in a row. Konica Minolta partners with its customers to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Mercury Print Productions

Mercury Print Productions is a 53-year-old full-service commercial printer in Rochester, NY. Services provided by Mercury include: a wide range of printing, including specialization in book printing; along with binding and finishing; fulfillment; packaging; and software solutions including eMerx, variable data and Web2Print. The company serves a client base located across the globe, with special expertise in the education, healthcare and retail industries. In addition to Mercury’s digital and offset printing capabilities, the company is always researching opportunities to deliver new software/technology services to its customers in ways that enhance their campaigns and projects. Working in the most environmentally sustainable ways is a high priority at Mercury, which uses soy-based inks to decrease dependence on foreign petroleum. The company leads the way in the use of 100% recycled stocks on its inkjet and toner digital production presses.

