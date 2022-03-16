KYOCERA AVX Earned a 2021 SPDEI Award for Exceptional Performance in the Passive Components Industry

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C., March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KYOCERA AVX, a leading global manufacturer of advanced electronic components engineered to accelerate technological innovation and build a better future, earned a 2021 SPDEI award for exceptional performance in the passive components industry. The SPDEI Trophies, now in their 25th year and presented annually apart from 2020, are bestowed by the French association of electronic components distributors, Syndicat Professionnel de la Distribution en Electronique Industrielle (SPDEI), and celebrate a select group of suppliers for the superior quality of their support for and collaboration with various segments of the French electronics industry.

KYOCERA AVX earned a 2021 SPDEI award for its exceptional performance in the passive components industry in terms of distributor partnerships, innovation, product cost, quality, and durability, allocating appropriate resources for distributor support, and ethics, including sourcing transparency, the protection and traceability of designs, the fight against counterfeiting, and environmental stewardship. KYOCERA AVX and other suppliers were also recognized for their support of local and global industry goals including mastering and responding to the challenges of miniaturization and other emerging market demands and digitizing the electronics value chain to help control costs and improve quality and coordination.

The 2021 SPDEI Trophies ceremony took place at the Automobile Club de France in Paris on December 1st, 2021, and recognized suppliers in eight different product categories: optoelectronics display, standard components, analog RF and microwave, high-end digital, passives, connectors, cables and accessories, electromechanics, and energy. Sylvie Godebert, KYOCERA AVX’s point-of-sale manager, and Bruno Brucker, country manager of France-Benelux-North Africa for KYOCERA AVX, accepted the award on behalf of the company.

“We are honored to have been recognized with a 2021 SPDEI award for exceptional performance in the passive components industry,” said Pascal Dubois, Vice President, Sales EMEA, KYOCERA AVX. “We strive to operate effectively, efficiently, and ethically, to adhere to the highest quality standards, to deliver superior products and performance, and to enable a brighter future through technology, so it’s an honor to be recognized by SPDEI for distinguished service in the passive components industry.”

About SPDEI

Syndicat Professionnel de la Distribution en Electronique Industrielle (SPDEI) is the French association of electronic components distributors. Founded in 1972, SPDEI, also known as the Professional Union of Industrial Electronics Distribution, was formed to promote and support distributors in the electronics industry. Since 1996, SPDEI has bestowed the best supplier of the year award annually to manufacturers worldwide across nine different product categories, including optoelectronics display, standard components, analog RF and microwave, high-end digital, passives, connectors, cables and accessories, electromechanics, and energy.

About KYOCERA AVX

KYOCERA AVX is a leading global manufacturer of advanced electronic components engineered to accelerate technological innovation and build a better future. As a wholly owned subsidiary of KYOCERA Corporation structured to capitalize on shared resources and technical expertise, KYOCERA AVX has an expansive global footprint comprised of several dozen research, development, and manufacturing facilities spanning more than 15 countries and staffed with talented personnel dedicated to innovation, component quality, customer service, and enabling a brighter future through technology. KYOCERA AVX designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies advanced capacitors, antennas, interconnects, circuit protection and timing devices, sensors, controls, filters, fuses, diodes, resistors, couplers, and inductors optimized for employment in the international 5G, IoT, aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, industrial, medical, and military markets.

