Appointment of Paul Brennan as Non-Executive Director

MELBOURNE, Australia, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuron Limited (ASX: IMC; NASDAQ: IMRN), an Australian biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing oral immunotherapeutics for the prevention and treatment of gut mediated pathogens, is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Brennan as an independent Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from today.



Mr Brennan has extensive experience in the health system through his clinical background and commercial exposure with various multinational companies. Mr Brennan was Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of PolyNovo Limited (ASX:PNV) for 7 years from 2015 to 2021 and took the company from $30M to a high of $2B. Prior to this Mr Brennan was Marketing Director Australia and New Zealand and Sales Director New Zealand for Smith & Nephew Healthcare for 6 years.

Commenting on his appointment, Paul Brennan said, “Immuron has unique intellectual property that places it at the forefront of gut health. This emerging field of medical advancement, coupled with Immuron’s strength in clinical research, should deliver significant market opportunity. I am looking forward to working closely with the team.”

Dr. Roger Aston, Non-Executive Chairman, said, “we are delighted with the appointment of Paul to the Board as he brings a diverse background including commercialisation of technology, company governance, strategic planning and international marketing and more.”

This release has been authorised by the directors of Immuron Limited.

COMPANY CONTACT:



Dr Jerry Kanellos, Ph.D.

Chief Executive Officer

Ph: +61 (0)3 9824 5254

info@immuron.com

For more information visit: http://www.immuron.com