ALYI Taps Battery Technology Roots To Power EV Ecosystem

Dallas, Texas, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) is building an EV Ecosystem that includes organic and partner solutions for all aspects of the growing EV transportation system.

ALYI has established the nucleus of its EV Ecosystem in East Africa where it has already begun to rollout a comprehensive electric motorcycle enterprise.

Participation in ALYI’s EV Ecosystem is facilitated through the sale of Revolt Tokens (RVLT) – learn more about RVLT at https://rvlttoken.com/ .

ALYI recently confirmed with WaterPure International, Inc. (OTC Pink: WPUR) work on launching an off-grid, clean electric energy production, storage and electric vehicle (EV) charging solution with an initial pilot expected go live in June of this year.

WPUR’s CEO, Ed Bollen, is one of ALYI’s founders. Mr. Bollen founded Lithium IP which was acquired by ALYI.

Mr. Bollen was instrumental in the development of a lithium technology IP library and ALYI’s ongoing EV battery research with iQSTEL, Inc. (OTCQX: IQST). Now Mr. Bollen is leading the joint efforts between ALYI and WPUR tapping the existing IP of both companies and his own experience to develop new EV charging solutions to include new energy storage innovations.

To learn more about WPUR, visit https://www.wpurinc.com/ .

To learn more about ALYI, visit www.alternetsystemsinc.com .

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.



Contact:

Alternet Systems, Inc.

Randell Torno

info@lithiumip.com

+1-800-713-0297